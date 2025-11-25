If you're in the market for a Black Friday streaming deal, this offer on Paramount Plus is definitely one well worth your attention. The channel's Essential (usually $7.99) and Premium (usually $12.99) packages are available for just $2.99 for the first two months, and you can cancel at any time.

Get Paramount Plus Essential (usual price $7.99), or Paramount Plus Premium (usual price $12.99) for just $2.99 a month.

You'll find a wealth of fascinating science documentaries to watch on Paramount Plus. The wide range of diverse topics includes space exploration, environmental science, aviation technology, architectural science, natural history, and much more.

Image 1 of 3 Stephen Hawking addresses audiences in one of his final TV appearances, Leaving Earth: Or How To Colonize a Planet. (Image credit: Smithsonian Channel) The Making Tracks on Mars documentary looks at how scientists overcame the challenges of designing rovers that could travel to, land on, and explore the Red Planet. (Image credit: Smithsonian Channel) Breaking the Sound Barrier tells the story of how Chuck Yeager in the Bell X-1 became the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound. (Image credit: Smithsonian Channel)

Whether opting for the Paramount Plus Essential plan, or Premium, this Black Friday streaming service deal means you will pay just $2.99 for the first two months.

The subscription fee is paid monthly, and with no minimum subscription, you can cancel whenever you like.

There are over 200 documentary series on Paramount Plus, many from the Smithsonian Channel, covering a wealth of popular science topics suitable for any age. Top-rated science-oriented shows include How Did They Build That?, Inside Mighty Machines, America's Secret Space Heroes, Tomb Hunters, and many more.

At the time of writing, there are 248 feature-length documentaries on Paramount Plus. Popular science features include Breaking the Sound Barrier – the story of the planes and people that first broke the sound barrier in 1947, delve inside futuristic tech with Incredible Flying Jet Packs, Making Tracks on Mars looks at how scientists design and operate Mars rovers, and Stephen Hawking explores the challenges of living on an alien planet in Leaving Earth: Or How to Colonize a Planet.

As well as science documentaries, there are many excellent natural history documentaries. There is also a whole universe of TV and movie fiction covering science topics, including Star Trek, Transformers, War of the Worlds, Halo, Under the Dome, Geostorm, I.S.S., Minority Report, Total Recall, and many others.

Once you've exhausted that, you'll also find a host of gripping shows to get stuck into, including Mayor of Kingstown, MobLand, Tulsa King, Dexter, Fire Country, CIS, NCIS, to name but a few.

Key features: 77% discount on the Premium plan, 63% off Essential, cancel anytime, a wide range of science documentaries, award-winning original series, movies, sci-fi and dramatic TV shows.

Price history: Without the current deal, an Essential Paramount Plus subscription would set you back $7.99 a month, while Paramount Premium is $12.99. Paramount Plus discounts don't happen that often, which makes this deal even more attractive.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch a wealth of popular science documentaries, award-winning series and blockbuster movies for just $2.99 a month.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already subscribe to Paramount Plus, or you're not in the market for a streaming deal.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.