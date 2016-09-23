Want a Real-Life, Full-Size Transformer? This Company Builds Them

Ever wonder what the computer-generated Transformer robots in director Michael Bay's movies would look like in real life? A Turkish company has the answer, with a fully functional Transformer prototype.

In a series of videos, the company Letvision unveiled a transforming robot built from a BMW 3 Series coupe. Letrons, as the prototype is called, is controlled via a remote and can be seen driving and transforming in the video. It took a team of 12 engineers and four supporting technicians eight months to complete the prototype, Letvision officials said on the company's website.

In the video, an operator appears to use the remote control to drive the Letrons vehicle across a lot before initiating the machine's transformation. As the BMW slowly unfolds, a robot is revealed and stands tall. The operator also demonstrates the robot's actions, by moving its head and arms. [Science Fact or Fiction: The Plausibility of 10 Sci-Fi Concepts]

Though the Transformers from the TV series and films were able to walk, Letvision said walking functionality was not developed for the prototype. However, this capability "can be added if a reasonable funding is provided for a new research and development," the company said.

There's no information yet on how much these real-life Transformers could cost or when they'll be available for purchase. But the company said it is planning a full line of transforming cars to join the bright-red Letrons, likely including an array of colors and body styles.

Original article on Live Science.