Images: DARPA Robotics Challenge

DARPA Challenge

(Image credit: DARPA)

The DARPA Robotics Challenge is a competition of robots (and their developers) capable of assisting humans in natural and man-made disasters. The challenge involves three events: the Virtual Robotics Challenge occurred in June 2013 and tested software teams' ability to guide a simulated robot through three tasks in a virtual environment; the DRC Trials occur December 20-21, 2013, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where teams will attempt to guide their robots through eight individual, physical tasks that test mobility, manipulation, dexterity, perception, and operator control mechanisms; the DRC Finals will occur at the end of 2014 and will require robots to attempt a circuit of consecutive physical tasks, with degraded communications between the robots and their operators. The winning team will receive a $2 million prize.

Team Thor

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Thor's robot drives a vehicle through a marked course on Dec. 21, 2013.

Team Tartan Rescue

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Tartan Rescue's robot, CHIMP, wields a drill during one of the tasks on Dec. 21, 2013 at the DARPA Robotics Challenge.

Team Mojavaton

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Mojavaton's robot, Buddy, tries to close a valve.

Team IHMC Robotics

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team IHMC Robotics' humanoid robot steps sideways through a doorway, during one of the tasks on Dec. 21, 2013.

Team RoboSimian

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

RoboSimian, built by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, tries to remove pieces of debris from a doorway.

Team Schaft

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Schaft's robot tries to connect the nozzle of a hose to a wall component during one of the tasks on Dec. 20, 2013.

Team Trooper

(Image credit: Lockheed Martin via Twitter)

Team Trooper's robot tries to climb an industrial ladder during one of the tasks on Dec. 20, 2013. The robot's systems were built by engineers at Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories.

Team Tartan Rescue

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Tartain Rescue's CHIMP robot prepares to tackle the terrain challenge on Dec. 20, 2013.

NASA-JSC Team Valkyrie

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

NASA's Valkyrie robot in the team's garage. Valkyrie was built by engineers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Team Schaft

(Image credit: Denise Chow/LiveScience)

Team Schaft's robot attempts to pull open a weighted door in the final part of one of the tasks on Dec. 20, 2013.