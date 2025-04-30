At heart, robots are programmable machines. Some are simple, while others are powered by advanced AI systems that can respond somewhat naturally to questions from humans and carry out tasks on their own.

Most experts say there are nine types of robots :

Industrial robots are used in manufacturing and assembly lines and are programmed to carry out specific tasks.

Collaborative robots work with humans, in tasks like manufacturing or testing.

Service robots help deliver things like medicine or perform customer service.

Mobile robots can navigate spaces to transport things in warehouses or to move supplies.

Autonomous mobile robots are similar but can navigate more intelligently and can quickly adapt to difficult environments.

Nanobots are tiny, microscopic robots that are used mostly in research . But in theory, and in some experimental operations , they are able to travel inside the human body to deliver medicine or perform treatments in specific parts of the body.

Humanoid robots have a roughly human body shape and can mimic human movements. One example of this can include another type of robot: educational robots that are used to aid learning in classrooms.

Lastly, there are medical robots that can help perform surgery, do remote consultations, or help care for patients.