Today's biggest science news: Man dies from H5N5 bird flu | 'Alien' rock on Mars | 'Other' comet ATLAS disintegrating

Here's a roundup of some of the stories Live Science published today and over the weekend:

Why cat siblings don't look alike

(Image credit: byakkaya via Getty Images)

When we adopted our cat "Scallop" from the ASPCA as a kitten, she left behind a brother, "Clam," who had been picked up from the same litter of strays. Scallop looked like an adorable blue-point Siamese, while Clam was an (also adorable) gray domestic short-hair with white socks.

I've always wondered why the two had little resemblance to each other.

Now, a story from our former (and much missed) content manager, Marilyn Perkins , explains why cat siblings look so different from each other.

You can read the full story here .