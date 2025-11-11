This week's Leonid meteor shower could be one of the best in years. Here's why.

About 15 "shooting stars" per hour may be visible during the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

The annual Leonid meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours Monday (Nov. 17), and if you're willing to rise early (or stay up late), you may spot up to 15 meteors per hour in a moonless night sky.

The Leonids are active from Nov. 6 to 30, but the peak night — when Earth passes through the densest part of the meteor stream — will take place between midnight and dawn on Nov. 17.

This year's Leonids offer one of their best viewing windows in recent years, thanks to a nearly moonless night. According to the American Meteor Society , a waning crescent moon — just 9% illuminated — will rise late in the predawn hours, leaving the prime viewing hours free of moonlight.

Leonid meteors are known for their speed, striking Earth's atmosphere at approximately 44 miles per second (70 kilometers per second). This velocity often produces bright meteors, or fireballs, some of which leave persistent trails.

The Leonids are caused by tiny particles from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle that burn up in the atmosphere, producing meteors. The comet orbits the sun every 33 years and is due to return to the inner solar system in 2031.

Historically, the Leonids have been known for producing dramatic meteor storms. These rare events, where rates exceeded 1,000 meteors per hour, were recorded in 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, 2001 and 2002. The 1966 Leonid meteor shower is rated as the finest in recorded history; so many meteors were seen in a 15-minute period that they appeared to fall like rain, according to NASA . No dense debris encounters are expected this year, however, so a meteor storm is unlikely.

For the best experience, head outside between 2 a.m. and dawn on Nov. 17. Find a location away from city lights, lie back with a wide view of the sky, and allow your eyes about 20 minutes to adapt to the dark.

Leonids appear to radiate from the constellation Leo, which rises in the eastern sky after midnight. However, meteors can be seen in any part of the sky, and stargazing binoculars or a telescope can help you spot them. Because Leo is on the celestial equator, this meteor shower can be seen just as easily in both hemispheres.

After the Leonids, the next major meteor shower will be the Geminids — the most prolific meteor shower of the year. During this event, which peaks Dec. 13-14, around 140 "shooting stars" per hour may be visible.