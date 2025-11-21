Watch the best nature documentaries and science shows with these streaming deals

As the weather gets colder and the nights grow longer, it’s the ideal season to cozy up and explore fascinating documentaries, nature series, and lifestyle shows. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the best streaming deals available.

With Black Friday 2025 fast approaching, we’re already seeing fantastic offers on top streaming services, including discounts, free trials, and bundle deals. Black Friday weekend typically brings incredible streaming bargains, and we’re hopeful this year will be no different. In the meantime, scroll down to discover the best deals available today.

Whether you’re looking to stream breathtaking documentaries like David Attenborough's Kingdom (which our US readers will have to wait until Jan. 24, 2026 for), The Green Planet on Apple TV, or dive into African Hunters on Paramount Plus, there’s likely going to be a streaming deal for every nature enthusiast, documentary lover and fitness fanatic in the lead up to, and on Black Friday 2025.

One thing we are especially excited for is Prehistoric Planet, which premieres on November 26, exclusively on Apple TV.

Best streaming deals ahead of Black Friday 2025

Paramount Plus: at Paramount+ Read more Read less ▼ Paramount Plus currently offers a 7-day free trial to new viewers. In the past, we've seen huge savings on annual subscriptions by the time Black Friday rolls around, so do keep checking back for what we expect to be a significant price drop.

Discovery Plus: at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get a 7-day free trial of Discovery Plus and watch Shark Week specials (now in its 37th year!). You can also watch a whole heap of David Attenborough documentaries too including Frozen Planet, Seven Worlds, One Planet and the Mating Game.

Apple TV: at Apple TV Read more Read less ▼ You can get a 7-day free trial right now, or get three months free when you purchase an eligible Apple device. Apple TV Plus streams original content like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso", but also plenty of nature documentaries like Tiny World, Earth at Night in Color and Prehistoric Planet. The new season of the latter premieres on November 26, exclusively on Apple TV.

Curiosity Lifetime Stream: was $399.99 now $149.99 at StackSocial Read more Read less ▼ Founded by the creator of the Discovery Channel, the tagline for Curiosity is 'If it's out there, it's in here'. It's a great place for science enthusiasts, history buffs, and self-proclaimed tech geeks to indulge in learning. This is a lifetime stream, for the price equivalent of four years of the annual subscription, less any price hikes, and you get to watch...for life.

Sling TV: $1 at Sling TV Read more Read less ▼ Get a $1 day pass to check out Sling for yourself. There are hundreds of channels to explore. If you like it, you can get the Orange or Blue package at half price for your first month. Note: Sling TV also has a FreeStream option, which offers 600 channels of TV for free!

PBS Kids: $4.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Most content on PBS Kids is free, but for the subscription content, you can get a 7-day free trial. We particularly like Sid the Science Kid .

Magellan TV Annual Plan: was $59.88 now $41.92 at magellantv.com Read more Read less ▼ With categories including Space, Science and Tech, Nature, and Earth for their 4000+ documentaries, Live Science readers are sure to find something they'll love. You can also pay monthly, with your first month costing $0.99 and $5.99 thereafter.

Save 57% Starz Streaming Service: was $69.99 now $29.99 at starz.com Read more Read less ▼ Save over 50% on a year of Starz. For a limited time, Starz is less than $3 a month when you prepay for the year. You can watch travel shows like Men in Kilts and a heap of movies like The Titanic and The Men Who Stare at Goats. Note: You can opt save 73% for 3 months instead if you don't want to commit to a full year. This will cost you $9 in total.

Great streaming services 2025

There are a whole heap of streaming platforms forms, so if you don't find something suitable above, the services below may be of interest.

Netflix. We've all heard of it. There are heaps of movies, documentaries and exclusive binge-worthy content. Enjoy shows like The Elephant Whisperers, My Octopus Teacher, Einstein and the Bomb and Inside the mind of a dog .

Amazon Prime Video: Another platform that needs no introduction. Find streams to suit all tastes, and get fast postage thrown in, too.

Disney Plus. As well as being the home of all things "Star Wars", there are plenty of nature shows, lifestyle documentaries and hit movies..

Apple TV. As we've discussed, we think it's worth getting the soon-to-be-released Prehistoric Planet alone.