With days getting shorter and temperatures plummeting, there is hardly anything better than hunkering down with a hot cup of pumpkin-spiced coffee and a TV show to binge for hours on end. But which streaming service should you invest in? While there are pros and cons to each option, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle offers arguably the best combination of shows for science and nature lovers. The cherry on top? With this Black Friday deal, it is now a huge 60% off.

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) is now just $4.99 per month or $90 per year.

Disney+ is not just for kids and Star Wars lovers — this platform is a real goldmine for fans of nature documentaries. From the captivating National Geographic's Wild Series to Disney Nature's deep dives into the lives of wild animals, there is plenty here to keep you entertained during the frosty winter evenings.

Anna Gora Health writer Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and fitness coach. She loves spending her evenings binging on award-winning nature documentaries and science shows, especially if they revolve around the topics of nutrition, physiology and wildlife.

Disney+ stands on its own merit, but we also have Hulu here. One of the best streaming platforms on the market, Hulu offers heaps of sci-fi and science shows, from classic franchises like The X-Files and the Alien series to modern shows like Rick and Morty and Futurama. And if you fancy a respite from all the space-themed shows, you will also find plenty of true crime documentaries and comedy shows.

All in all, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle has something for everyone. From kids' shows to serious takes on climate change, it is a source of entertainment and knowledge for the entire family. Now, you can get it for just $4.99 per month. Do not wait too long, though, as this Black Friday streaming deal ends on December 1.

Key features: Ads enabled, Disney Nature, National Geographic, Star Wars franchise, Marvel franchise, animated classics, blockbuster titles and original content

Price history: Before today's deal, the price of the Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) was $12.99 per month. With this Black Friday deal, it costs just $4.99 (62% off).

✅ Buy it if: You want a monthly access to a content-packed streaming platform for the price of a small coffee.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have access to Disney+ and Hulu. Otherwise, there is nothing to complain about!

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.