Award-winning astrophotographer Josh Dury recommends this telescope for budding astronomers. The price has already dropped to its lowest price this year

The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is an excellent entry-level refractor telescope. We've even named it as the best beginner telescope in our best telescopes guide. It's a fantastic choice for anyone looking to start their stargazing journey, as approved by the 'Star Man' and our expert reviewer, Josh Dury.

This isn't a toy telescope. Instead, provides everything a beginner needs for a great first experience observing the night sky. With its straightforward assembly and user-friendly features, it removes common frustrations associated with amateur astronomy. Its solid build and quality optics deliver impressive views right out of the box, making it the perfect first telescope.

The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is an affordable model, even before any discounts, so the extra saving is just a nice bonus. At the time of writing, it is listed at $303.59 on Amazon, a 20% discount on its usual listing price. That's not all, though. A $30 discount coupon has just popped up, though we're not sure how long this 'extra' will hang around.

With the holiday season fast approaching (some would argue that we are already in it!), you might have been considering purchasing a telescope for a budding astronomer. This is a 'real' telescope that can be enjoyed by adults looking to delve into the exciting world of skywatching. It is also very easy to use, doesn't need any complicated setup and is lightweight enough for a young person to handle comfortably.

Based on historic price trends, we don't expect the Celestron Inspire 100AZ's current bargain price tag to drop any further.

In his review, Josh Dury's verdict for the Celestron 100AZ is a good telescope to purchase if you wish to pursue your journey through the cosmos. It's the perfect telescope for your first up-close-and-personal experience with the moon and planets. All you need to do is read the supplied instructions and get going. There's no complicated setup, remote controls, or apps to contend with, but it does come with all of the accessories you'll need.

It comes from a well-known telescope manufacturer, looks the part, and offers a simple means of viewing of the moon and planets in all of their glory.

Whether you are backyard stargazing or travelling to a dark-sky location, the lightweight yet sturdy design of the 100AZ makes either a breeze.

Key features: A good-sized aperture of 3.94-inch/100 mm. The focal length is 25.98-inch/660 mm and a focal ratio: f/6.5. It includes one 20mm eyepiece and one 10mm eyepiece. There is an integrated smartphone adapter and red LED flashlight to preserve your night vision. With your purchase, you get access to Celestron Starry Night Astronomy Software and the optional SkyPortal mobile app.

Product launched: August 2016.

Price history: On Amazon, this is the cheapest we've seen this telescope. It hovered at around $298 in April this year but has more commonly sat around $379.

Price comparison: Walmart: $379.95 | Best Buy: $305.99

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron 100AZ telescope review, we scored it 4 out of 5 stars. Josh Dury said 'if you are looking for the ideal first telescope, the Celestron Inspire 100AZ is the telescope you need.' This telescope scores 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, with 70% of reviewers giving it 5 stars.

✅ Buy it if: You’re looking for a compact, affordable telescope that delivers excellent views of planets and moons and lets you capture those images with your smartphone (using the adapter). It is also well-made enough to handle a bit of rough use from beginners and youngsters.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already a competent telescope user or if you want to view deep-space objects. For this, you'll have to spend considerably more for a model that can drink in light, like the Celestron Nextar 8SE.