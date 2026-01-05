'Wolf Supermoon' gallery: See the first full moon of 2026 in pictures from across the world
The first full moon of 2026 shone brightly Saturday (Jan. 3). Known as the Wolf Moon, it appeared more luminous and larger than usual, rising together with Jupiter.
The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, appeared on Saturday (Jan. 3), and skywatchers captured it in some amazing shots.
The Wolf Moon's name has both Native American and Anglo-Saxon origins, and likely comes from the belief that hungry wolves are more likely to be heard howling close to the middle of the winter.
This year's January full moon was also a supermoon, meaning it appeared brighter and larger than usual. In fact, there won't be another chance to see a moon as big and bright as this one until November. Photographers across the Northern Hemisphere whipped out their cameras to capture our neighbor in its full glory, and you can see some of the best snaps below.
Moon quiz: What do you know about our nearest celestial neighbor?
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.