'Wolf Supermoon' gallery: See the first full moon of 2026 in pictures from across the world

The first full moon of 2026 shone brightly Saturday (Jan. 3). Known as the Wolf Moon, it appeared more luminous and larger than usual, rising together with Jupiter.

Wolf moon rising next to Corno Grande and Pizzo Cefalone peaks in Italy.
The Wolf Moon rising next to Italy's Corno Grande and Pizzo Cefalone peaks on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, appeared on Saturday (Jan. 3), and skywatchers captured it in some amazing shots.

The Wolf Moon's name has both Native American and Anglo-Saxon origins, and likely comes from the belief that hungry wolves are more likely to be heard howling close to the middle of the winter.

Wolf Moon over Richmond Park in London.

The Wolf Supermoon sets over Richmond Park in London early on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Wolf Moon behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

The Wolf Supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City just as the sun rises on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Wolf Moon over the Cairo Citadel in Egypt.

The Wolf Supermoon hangs in the sky over the Cairo Citadel in Egypt on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

Wolf Moon seen behind blurry Christmas lights.

The Wolf Moon rises over the historical town of Glastonbury in the U.K. behind still illuminated Christmas lights. (Image credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon appears to rest on a church tower atop a hill in Glastonbury in the U.K.

Also in Glastonbury, photographers captured the Wolf Moon as it appeared to rest on top of the tower of St Michael's church. (Image credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon hangs in the sky behind a building in China.

The Wolf Moon rises behind a building in Lianyungang, in China's Jiangsu province, on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Wang Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon as seen from Casablanca in Morocco.

The Wolf Moon hangs in the sky over Casablanca in Morocco on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon seen over a field in Devon in the U.K.

The Wolf Moon rises over a field in Devon in the U.K., where clear skies offered stunning views throughout the night of Jan. 3. (Image credit: Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon photographed above Chicago.

The Wolf Moon rises over Chicago on Jan. 2. (Image credit: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News)

The Wolf moon above Madrid.

The Wolf Moon rises above the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area of Madrid on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

