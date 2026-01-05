'Wolf Supermoon' gallery: See the first full moon of 2026 in pictures from across the world

The Wolf Moon rising next to Italy's Corno Grande and Pizzo Cefalone peaks on Jan. 3.

The first full moon of 2026 , known as the Wolf Moon, appeared on Saturday (Jan. 3), and skywatchers captured it in some amazing shots.

The Wolf Moon's name has both Native American and Anglo-Saxon origins , and likely comes from the belief that hungry wolves are more likely to be heard howling close to the middle of the winter.

This year's January full moon was also a supermoon, meaning it appeared brighter and larger than usual. In fact, there won't be another chance to see a moon as big and bright as this one until November. Photographers across the Northern Hemisphere whipped out their cameras to capture our neighbor in its full glory, and you can see some of the best snaps below.

The Wolf Supermoon sets over Richmond Park in London early on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Wolf Supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City just as the sun rises on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Wolf Supermoon hangs in the sky over the Cairo Citadel in Egypt on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon rises over the historical town of Glastonbury in the U.K. behind still illuminated Christmas lights. (Image credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Also in Glastonbury, photographers captured the Wolf Moon as it appeared to rest on top of the tower of St Michael's church. (Image credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon rises behind a building in Lianyungang, in China's Jiangsu province, on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Wang Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon hangs in the sky over Casablanca in Morocco on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon rises over a field in Devon in the U.K., where clear skies offered stunning views throughout the night of Jan. 3. (Image credit: Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Wolf Moon rises over Chicago on Jan. 2. (Image credit: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News)

The Wolf Moon rises above the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area of Madrid on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Moon quiz: What do you know about our nearest celestial neighbor?