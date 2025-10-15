We saw some great deals during Prime Day, but just one week later, Amazon has slashed $300 off the Celestron NexStar 8SE.

Known as the "world's most beloved telescope," it's rated exceptionally well across the board and loved by both seasoned astronomers and new beginner stargazers with a healthy budget.

We only saw a $100 reduction on this telescope during Prime Day, and there's no guarantee it'll be discounted for Black Friday on November 28, either, so this is a rare deal that you won't want to miss.

Do yourself a favor and get the Celestron NexStar 8SE for $1,399 at Amazon before the deal is gone.

We praised its legendary optical quality and power in our full Celestron NexStar 8SE review, and it's held the top spot among the best telescopes for a long time. Sure, it's not a budget telescope, but if you can afford the NexStar 8SE, you could quite easily go your whole life not having to invest in another telescope.

Its 8-inch aperture is fantastic for viewing the solar system and beyond, and with some comets and supermoons gracing our skies over the next few months, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this saving.

Image 1 of 4 The classic orange tube is eye-catching and notorious with Celestron. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) With the hand controller, you can align the telescope and locate different celestial subjects. (Image credit: Future) It comes with a 25mm eyepiece. (Image credit: Future) The NexStar 8SE requires 8 AA batteries. (Image credit: Future)

It comes with almost everything you need to get going, including the optical tube itself, a tripod and accessory tray, motorized mount, hand controller, finderscope, 25mm eyepiece, star diagonal, Bluetooth shutter release button and a backpack. The only thing that isn't included is the 8 x AA batteries needed to power the motorized mount.

We'd have liked it to come with a few more eyepieces, so we'd recommend investing in some Plossl eyepieces and a Barlow lens, like in this Celestron kit, but overall, we think this deal is great value for money.

Key features: 8-inch aperture, 80-inch (2,032 mm) focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 180x highest useful magnification, 32 pounds (14.48 kilograms) total kit weight, two-year warranty.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen it since January 2025, when it went down to $1,299. It wasn't even this cheap during either Prime Day events this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,499 | Walmart: $1,699 | Best Buy: $1,699

Reviews consensus: Our review says: "Beginner astronomers could go their whole lives without swapping out this telescope for another, and intermediate or advanced astronomers will benefit from the go-to motorized function and scalability with additional accessories. Although, casual astronomers with tighter budgets may want to look for something cheaper."

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You want to buy a telescope that you won't need to replace in years to come.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget or want a small and compact telescope for casual stargazing from a campsite or your backyard.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.