The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector is one of the most popular star projectors around, and is our choice as the best overall in our best star projectors buyers' guide. Our expert reviewer, Tantse Walter, gave the Orzorz star projector a flawless 5-star review, saying, "The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector is a stunning, scientifically accurate star projector that's light years ahead of the competition."

High praise indeed, and right now you can pick up the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector at Amazon for just $49.49, one of its lowest ever prices, and a 38% discount. That equates to a $30 saving of the MRSP off $79.99, and an excellent star projector deal worth grabbing fast.

Save 38% on the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector — was $79.99, now $49.49 at Amazon.

Save $30.30 Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector: was $79.79 now $49.49 at Amazon The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector delivers just about everything its more expensive rivals do at a far better price point. We think it's one of the best star projectors on the market. It looks great, projects images which are vivid and with a vast library of add-on disks, it will provide years of stargazing entertainment. The Orzorz is also easy to use, rechargeable, and now, with this Amazon deal, at its lowest price we've seen this year. Read our full Orzorz Star Projector review. Read more ▼

Considering Tantse reviewed the Orzorz star projector at full MSRP, this Amazon deal makes it a bargain price. It's good to go out of the box with disks that include the stunning Pillars of Creation, NGC 2359 (Thor's Helmet), the Moon, the Milky Way and the Earth. You can expand your collection with additional slide discs if you wish to explore further into space, with a vast array to choose from, including some child-friendly slides such as the 'little astronaut' cartoon disk and a novelty Christmas-themed slide.

Tantse was also very impressed with not only the stunning and vivid details the Orzorz projects, but the overall package too. Its sleek design, quiet motor, simple operation, and expandable collection of disks, plus the bonus of its rechargeability, are all key review highlights.

All that, and it still comes at a fraction of the cost of perhaps better-known star projectors, and makes the Orzorz, especially at this price, a brilliant buy for anyone seeking one of the best star projectors on the market.

Image 1 of 4 The Orzorz Star Projector displays stunning images and has an expandable library. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Orzorz Star Projector looks great and is compact enough to position around the home with ease. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Orzorz Star Projector is easy to use and set-up. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Orzorz Star Projector is also rechargeable for cable-free use. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The projections are what make and break a star projector, and the detailed, vivid and bright images from the Orzorz blew our reviewer away, and you can get a feel for this in the unedited pictures shown above. Tantse noted that in total darkness, the colors couldn't be more impressive, and the image is sharp across the whole projection. Even in daylight, it still delivers, which is great for children, who perhaps have a nightlight and still allows them to enjoy the projections.

Key features: 38% discount, premium quality build, high-definition imagery, quiet operation, option rotation available, three easy-to-operate buttons, sleep timer and expansion disks available.

Product launched: May 2022.

Price history: Before this Amazon deal, the lowest price we've seen this year was $59.99, back in July. It has been as low as $49.99 during Black Friday sales events, but this is the lowest we've seen this year. At 38% off, it's a star projector deal worth snapping up fast.

Reviews consensus: Rated as the best star projector overall, the Orzorz is affordable, stylish and displays excellent projections. We love its rechargeable nature, and we think it's the one to beat. Amazon reviews are on par with ours, and the Orzorz has over 1,000 reviews and 58% of those give it top marks.

Live Science: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want our choice of the best star projector at one of its lowest ever prices.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of one, but if you don't want a star projector, then you won't want this. However, if you have an unlimited budget, then the Homestar Flux Home Planetarium Star Projector comes in at a whopping $259.99.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.