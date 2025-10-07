If you want to bring the magic of the night sky into the warmth and comfort of your own home, the best star projectors are a much more affordable (and easier) alternative to setting up a telescope in the cold to look at the real thing.

The Pococo Galaxy star projector is one of our favorites, and it's now down to $79.99 at Amazon in this Prime Day deal, which matches its lowest-ever price.

We praised the Galaxy Pococo as an affordable alternative to the popular Sega Homestar Flux in our full Galaxy Pococo review, where we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars. It offers the same functionality and image quality (if not better than the Sega), and it's also rechargeable, so you don't need to keep it close to a power outlet. The Pococo utilizes slides to display the projections, and we were very impressed with the brightness and quality of the images, even during the daytime.

Cheaper Sega alternative Save $46 Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $125.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is a favorite of ours, with bright, vivid projections and handy rechargeable functionality. It comes in a choice of three colors, and there are two discs included in this deal.

Image 1 of 5 The projections are bright and vivid. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The slides are tiny, although it can only hold one at a time. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Pococo comes with included slides. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The projection of the Lobster Nebula. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) No cables here! The Pococo is rechargeable. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Pococo Galaxy star projector comes with two discs: Diamond Stars and Westerlund2, although there are no details about what celestial subjects these include either in the listing or on their website. Plus, you can add to your collection with additional slides, including stars, nebulas, constellations, planets, the moon and auroras. It comes in a choice of three colors, all of which are the same price.

It has an 8 ft (2.4m) projection distance, USB-C charging with up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and a 30-degree angle adjustment to project onto walls or ceilings. A gentle 1-watt glow is easy on the eyes while still maintaining projection quality, and with its working volume of below 20 decibels, you can set the 15, 30 or 60-minute timer to use the Pococo as a sleeping aid.

If this Pococo deal is still a little expensive and you just want some pretty space-themed mood lighting, one of the best budget star projectors under $40 might be more suitable.

Key features: 6-hour battery life, USB-C recharging, 30-degree angle adjustment, 15/30/60 minute shutoff timer, includes 2 discs, 8 ft projection distance, 13 ft image diameter.

Product launched: December 2022

Price history: This is currently the lowest price we've seen it.

Reviews consensus: A small star projector with impressive projections and a huge library of additional discs to purchase from. The rechargeable nature is great and stands out against the competition, making the Pococo a good rival for the Sega Homestar Flux.

✅ Buy it if: You want realistic projections for an affordable price, and want to add to your disc collection over time.

❌ Don't buy it if: You just want a super affordable, pretty light to add a bit of atmosphere to your room.

