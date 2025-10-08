Color us impressed with this small but mighty home star projector, now 20% cheaper

October Prime Day wraps up at midnight tonight, but the deals keep dropping. Back in July, Amazon and Walmart discounted this smart little star projector to $28.79, so we're pleasantly surprised to see it listed at its lowest ever price, just $23.99.

Save 20% on the Cadrim Star Projector this Amazon Prime Day.

We've tested a wide variety of star projectors, and the Cadrim model quickly caught our attention with its 4.4-star rating from more than 3,400 users and reasonable price tag. Its unusual angular shape (which means it can be positioned to sit at different angles) and versatile design also make it stand out amongst the masses of star projectors on the market.

Our friends at Space.com praised this compact, multi-angle projector for its minimal shelf space, whisper-quiet performance, and impressive lighting tech — features that compete with models at a much higher price point. It typically sells for $33–$40, but at $23.99, it’s an even easier recommendation for Live Science readers.

Save 20% Cadrim Star Projector: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Put this tiny star projector on your shelf and fill your room with color. You don't have to break the bank to enhance gaming rooms, parties or movie nights.

Image 1 of 6 The Cadrim Star Projector takes up hardly any shelf space (Image credit: Tantse Walter) You can place it horizontally or vertically (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights and lasers can be customized, and you can even turn a moon projection on (Image credit: Tantse Walter) A remote control is supplied (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights show up best on white backgrounds (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Cadrim star projector shares similarities with the much more expensive Govee projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

We were impressed by how small but mighty this star projector is — it barely takes up any space, so it fits easily on a bookshelf, nightstand, or gaming setup. It's also remarkably quiet when in use, making it ideal as a sleep aid since the motor won’t disturb you. We've reviewed some models that emit a noisy whirring sound, so this is a benefit that shouldn't be taken for granted.

It includes a built-in Bluetooth speaker and while the sound quality won't be the best you've ever heard, it's perfectly fine for podcasts, audiobooks or white noise. The vivid color projections cover a wide area (even an entire room) and can be customized for brightness, color, and pattern using the supplied remote.

In Space.com's hands-on review, the quality of the lights and lasers was compared to those of the more expensive Govee — which, for reference, is also heavily discounted today.

Key features: A versatile device that combines dynamic lighting, laser effects, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and the option to project a realistic moon image.

Price history: The price of the Cadrim star projector typically ranges from $35 to $40, but it's now available for $23.99. We expect the price to return to normal once Prime Day in October is over.

Reviews consensus: The hands-on reviewer was impressed with the strong light output and wide range of customization options offered by this compact model. It's ideal as a calming sleep aid, a fun gift for space lovers or gamers, and even a lively addition to a house party setup.

Price comparison: Amazon $23.99 | Walmart $32.99

✅ Buy it if: You want to transform a space with customizable lights and patterns without overspending. It’s a great pick for gamers, astronomy enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a more creative alternative to a night light.

❌ Don't buy it if: Sound quality is a top priority. While the built-in speaker is decent, those seeking better audio (for playing music) should consider spending a bit more on the Govee Star Projector, as the sound quality from that model is impressive.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.