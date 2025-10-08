The night sky brings plenty of wonders to observe and photograph, and some of our favorite celestial events are happening over the next couple of months that will have people reaching for their cameras. Amazon has just dropped $210 off the Canon EOS R8 today, so if you've been toying with the idea of buying your first camera to finally upgrade from your smartphone, this is the perfect entry-level model to start with — we rated it as one of the best astrophotography cameras on the market.

Plus, this discount has come at the perfect time for some exciting celestial events over the next few months. The Orionids provide a great opportunity to photograph a meteor shower, peaking on the night of Tuesday, October 21, during a New Moon, no less. Or, if you'd rather photograph one of the upcoming supermoons, you'll get the perfect chance with the Beaver Moon on November 5 and the Cold Moon on December 4.

Paired with one of the best astrophotography lenses, the Canon EOS R8 is capable of producing some stunning astro images. It handles high ISO values really well, and the 24.2MP sensor doesn't produce loads of distracting noise. It's also lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal to get to grips with as a beginner, as we mentioned in our full Canon EOS R8 review.

Along with the camera body, you'll get a battery, charger and neckstrap, but you'll need to make sure you have an appropriate astro lens in time for the Orionids season. This deal has just dropped today, and with Prime Day ending tonight at 23:59, we aren't sure how long this price will last. For more camera and stargazing deals, head over to our main Prime Day hub.

Key features: 24.2MP full frame mirrorless camera, Canon RF mount, ISO range 100-102,400 — expandable to 50-204,800, 4K UHD 60p video, up to 40FPS burst rate, 0.91 lbs / 414g, one card slot compatible with SD UHS-II card.

Price history: This is the cheapest the Canon EOS R8 has been since January this year, when it was retailing for $1,199.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,289 | Adorama: $1,449 | Best Buy: $1,294.95

Reviews consensus: A fantastic entry-level camera for new users to hone their astrophotography and wildlife photography skills.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want to level up from your smartphone and jump straight into the full-frame market without spending too much.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're above beginner status and need something with a bit more power.

