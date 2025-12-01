The flu season is in full swing, and while it is nearly impossible to shield yourself from all the germs that lurk in the indoor air, you can still minimise your exposure to those nasty bacteria and viruses that get your nose running. How? By investing in an air purifier that is capable of removing them once and for all. The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i is a perfect example here, and with this Cyber Monday deal, it will not even cost you that much.

The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i is now 30% off at Amazon and Blueair. But hurry, this deal expires at midnight!

So, how does it work? The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i is the only air purifier equipped with High-Intensity Narrow Spectrum (HINS) lighting. This innovative technology removes microbes using violet-blue light, and is deemed safer and more efficient than traditional UV-C sanitizers. We gave this appliance a strong 4.5-star rating in our Blueair Classic Pro CP7i review, and named it the best option for germs in our guides to the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies.

Best for germs Save 30% ($210) Blueair Classic Pro CP7i: was $699.99 now $489.99 at Amazon Save 30% on the Blueair Classic Pro CP7i, an immensely powerful and smart-enabled air purifier equipped with the innovative High-Intensity Narrow Spectrum (HINS) lighting technology. Quiet, efficient and easy to use, this air purifier is an excellent pick for large bedrooms and living rooms. Price check: Blueair $489.99

The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i does a great job of removing various pollutants, but its benefits extend far beyond that. For starters, it is one of the quietest air purifiers in its size range. This appliance is powerful enough to cover rooms measuring up to 1,400 square feet (130 square meters), but when we measured its noise levels at the highest fan speed, we noted just 52 dB — which is no louder than the sounds made by a refrigerator. You can easily place it in a bedroom or a study without worrying about excessive noise levels.

Moreover, the Blueair Classic Pro CP7i comes with an excellent set of features and the coveted Asthma and Allergy Friendly certification. This air purifier is among the handful of models that can provide you with real-time and historical air quality measurements, and it has been independently tested to verify its allergen-busting capabilities. Now, you can get the Blueair Classic Pro CP7i for just $489.99.

Key features: HINS light technology, weight 32 lbs (14.5 kg), coverage of up to 1,400 square feet (130 square meters), four fan speeds, Auto mode, Energy Star-certified, 5-year limited warranty

Product launched: May 2024

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Blueair Classic Pro CP7i fluctuated between $559.99 and $699.99. Today's offer from Amazon and Blueair brings the price down to $489.99, which is the lowest we have seen since the end-of-season sale in February this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $489.99 | Blueair: $489.99

Reviews consensus: The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i may be expensive, bulky and somewhat underwhelming in appearance, but its humble exterior harbours a real beast of performance. This air purifier impressed reviewers with its exceptional air-cleaning capabilities, whisper-quiet fans and feature-packed app, and many users appreciated its intuitive control panel and detailed air quality measurements.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want an immensely powerful and smart-enabled air purifier that can remove bacteria and viruses.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something smaller and more affordable, such as the Molekule Air Mini+ (now 15% off at Amazon).

