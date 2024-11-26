Massive Black Friday discounts on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other dental care products: Our top picks

published

Our top picks of Black Friday electric toothbrush deals: Look after your oral health for less with models we've fully reviewed, tested and recommend

Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other oral care products
Jump to:

Black Friday deals are here so you can step up your dental care for less, whether you are looking to invest in one of the best electric toothbrushes or try one of the best water flossers. There are plenty of deals on electric toothbrushes for kids too.

Having tried and tested the best dental products for years we know which models you should go for and which to avoid. We also keep a watchful eye on prices so you can rest assured these are the absolute best deals you can get as we move through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right after Thanksgiving.

Black Friday deals at a glance

Amazon Prime Days electric toothbrush deals

Best electric toothbrush deals today

Oral-B Genius X Limited
Best overall
Oral-B Genius X Limited: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the Oral-B Genius X Limited, our all-time favorite electric toothbrush. It takes the top spot in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes on the market, and for a good reason. This smart gadget blows competitors out of the water with its stylish design, long battery life and AI-powered features. The cherry on top? The Genius X Limited features a spare brush head and travel case.

Read our full Oral-B Genius X review (★★★★½)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes

Oral-B iO Series 9
Best for smart features
Oral-B iO Series 9: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on the Oral-B iO Series 9, one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market. It is stylish and easy to use, and just like the more expensive iO Series 10, this toothbrush comes with pressure sensor feedback and AI-powered technology to help you improve your brushing experience.

Read our full Oral-B iO Series 9 review (★★★★)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
Best eco credentials
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was $92 now $69 at Amazon

Save 25% on the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush. This exceptionally slim and compact gadget is made with recyclable plant-based materials, and it comes with two intensity modes, a mirror mount and a charging case that can sanitize your toothbrush with UV light. Not to mention, SURI can last up to 40 days on a single charge, making it a perfect travel accessory.

Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush
Best on a budget
Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush: was $34.99 now $24.98 at Amazon

Save 29% on the Bitvae R2, our favorite budget-friendly electric toothbrush. This model punches way above its affordable price point: it offers highly customizable brushing performance and features eight brush heads, five cleaning modes and up to 60 days of battery life. What's more, the R2 is available in a whopping range of color options. For less than $25, it is an absolute steal.

Read our full Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush review (★★★★½)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes

Oral-B iO Series 10
Best premium option
Oral-B iO Series 10: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this Rolls-Royce of an electric toothbrush. The Oral-B iO Series 10 is packed to the brim with high-tech features, from pressure sensors and AI-powered brushing personalization to an interactive display, and it delivers exceptional clean even for those with sensitive gums or complex dental needs.

Read our full Oral-B iO Series 10 review (★★★★½)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes

Laifen Wave
Best for customization
Laifen Wave: was $69.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

Save 30% on the Laifen Wave, our favorite electric toothbrush for brushing personalization. This innovative sonic-rotating model features three different brush heads, a connected app and a mind-boggling range of intensity settings. The Laifen Wave can be adjusted to suit almost everyone, even if they have highly sensitive teeth or complex dental needs.

Read our full Laifen Wave electric toothbrush review (★★★★)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes

Best deals on electric toothbrushes for kids

Philips Sonicare for Kids
Best overall
Philips Sonicare for Kids: was $42.96 now $27.95 at Amazon

Save 35% on the Philips Sonicare for kids, one of our favorite electric toothbrushes for the little ones. Compact, easy to use and fun-shaped, this kid-friendly gadget will help your children develop good brushing habits for life. It also allows you to monitor their brushing progress.

Read our full Philips Sonicare for Kids review (★★★★★)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes for kids

autobrush Kids
For reluctant brushers
autobrush Kids: was $89 now $71.20 at Amazon

Save 20% on this quirky-shaped electric toothbrush for kids. The autobrush cleans teeth in just 30 seconds, does not require brushing, and it comes with colorful packaging and funky music. It turns the dreaded chore into a fun-filled activity, making it a perfect option for reluctant brushers.

Read our full autobrush Sonic Pro review (★★★★)

Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes for kids

Best water flosser deals today

Bitvae C5 Water Flosser
Best on a budget
Bitvae C5 Water Flosser: was $25.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save 23% on the Bitvae Water Flosser, the only model to score a full five stars in our tests, and our favorite option for traveling. It is sleek, easy to use, and it comes with plenty of accessories. Amazing value for less than $20.

Read our full Bitvae Water Flosser review (★★★★★)

Featured in: Best water flossers

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush Set
2-in-1 combo
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush Set: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Walmart

Save 30%. Waterpik is our favorite creator of flosser-toothbrush combos, and for a good reason. Their 2-in-1 sets are durable, efficient and effective, providing exceptional quality at a reasonable price. The Fusion 2.0 is no exception. It features three cleaning modes, a well-sized water tank and a handy travel case. One-stop shop for all your oral hygiene needs.

Anna Gora
Anna Gora
Health Writer

Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.