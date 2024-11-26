Massive Black Friday discounts on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other dental care products: Our top picks

Black Friday deals are here so you can step up your dental care for less, whether you are looking to invest in one of the best electric toothbrushes or try one of the best water flossers. There are plenty of deals on electric toothbrushes for kids too.
Having tried and tested the best dental products for years we know which models you should go for and which to avoid. We also keep a watchful eye on prices so you can rest assured these are the absolute best deals you can get as we move through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right after Thanksgiving.
Black Friday deals at a glance
- ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES
- Best on a budget: Bitvae R2 was $34.99 now $24.98
- Best value: Oral-B iO Series 5 was $119.99 now $79.99
- Best premium option: Oral-B iO Series 10 was $379.99 now $229.99
- Our all-time favorite: Oral-B Genius X was $199.99 now $99.99
- Eco-friendly credentials: SURI Electric Toothbrush was $92 now $69
- Best brushing personalization: Laifen Wave was $69.99 now $48.99
- Best for smart features: Oral-B iO Series 9 was $299.99 now $219.99
- ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES FOR KIDS
- Best overall: Sonicare for Kids was $42.96 now $27.95
- Best for fussy brushers: autobrush Kids was $89 now $71.20
- BEST WATER FLOSSERS
- Best on a budget: Bitvae Water Flosser was $25.99 now $19.99
- Best overall: Waterpik Aquarius was $99.99 now $49.99
- Flosser-brush: Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 was $199.99 now $139.99
Best electric toothbrush deals today
Save 50% on the Oral-B Genius X Limited, our all-time favorite electric toothbrush. It takes the top spot in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes on the market, and for a good reason. This smart gadget blows competitors out of the water with its stylish design, long battery life and AI-powered features. The cherry on top? The Genius X Limited features a spare brush head and travel case.
Read our full Oral-B Genius X review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Save $80 on the Oral-B iO Series 9, one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market. It is stylish and easy to use, and just like the more expensive iO Series 10, this toothbrush comes with pressure sensor feedback and AI-powered technology to help you improve your brushing experience.
Read our full Oral-B iO Series 9 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Save 25% on the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush. This exceptionally slim and compact gadget is made with recyclable plant-based materials, and it comes with two intensity modes, a mirror mount and a charging case that can sanitize your toothbrush with UV light. Not to mention, SURI can last up to 40 days on a single charge, making it a perfect travel accessory.
Save 29% on the Bitvae R2, our favorite budget-friendly electric toothbrush. This model punches way above its affordable price point: it offers highly customizable brushing performance and features eight brush heads, five cleaning modes and up to 60 days of battery life. What's more, the R2 is available in a whopping range of color options. For less than $25, it is an absolute steal.
Read our full Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Save $150 on this Rolls-Royce of an electric toothbrush. The Oral-B iO Series 10 is packed to the brim with high-tech features, from pressure sensors and AI-powered brushing personalization to an interactive display, and it delivers exceptional clean even for those with sensitive gums or complex dental needs.
Read our full Oral-B iO Series 10 review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Save 30% on the Laifen Wave, our favorite electric toothbrush for brushing personalization. This innovative sonic-rotating model features three different brush heads, a connected app and a mind-boggling range of intensity settings. The Laifen Wave can be adjusted to suit almost everyone, even if they have highly sensitive teeth or complex dental needs.
Read our full Laifen Wave electric toothbrush review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes
Best deals on electric toothbrushes for kids
Save 35% on the Philips Sonicare for kids, one of our favorite electric toothbrushes for the little ones. Compact, easy to use and fun-shaped, this kid-friendly gadget will help your children develop good brushing habits for life. It also allows you to monitor their brushing progress.
Read our full Philips Sonicare for Kids review (★★★★★)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes for kids
Save 20% on this quirky-shaped electric toothbrush for kids. The autobrush cleans teeth in just 30 seconds, does not require brushing, and it comes with colorful packaging and funky music. It turns the dreaded chore into a fun-filled activity, making it a perfect option for reluctant brushers.
Read our full autobrush Sonic Pro review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best electric toothbrushes for kids
Best water flosser deals today
Save 23% on the Bitvae Water Flosser, the only model to score a full five stars in our tests, and our favorite option for traveling. It is sleek, easy to use, and it comes with plenty of accessories. Amazing value for less than $20.
Read our full Bitvae Water Flosser review (★★★★★)
Featured in: Best water flossers
Save 30%. Waterpik is our favorite creator of flosser-toothbrush combos, and for a good reason. Their 2-in-1 sets are durable, efficient and effective, providing exceptional quality at a reasonable price. The Fusion 2.0 is no exception. It features three cleaning modes, a well-sized water tank and a handy travel case. One-stop shop for all your oral hygiene needs.
