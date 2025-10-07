If you are looking for an air purifier that suits a small bedroom or study measuring up to 526 square feet, we would heartily recommend the Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max — this air purifier strikes a perfect balance between price, performance and functionality.

The Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max is now a huge 32% off in the Prime Day in October sale. This means you can get cleaner, fresher air for less than $95.

While we admittedly did not test this particular model, we did fully review its slightly bigger version, the Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max. We really, really liked it. In fact, we were so impressed with this air purifier that we gave it a glowing 4.5-star rating and named it the best budget option in our guide to the best air purifiers. You can trust our judgement here — we have personally tried and tested nearly two dozen of these appliances, and can tell if something truly delivers on its promises.

Best budget pick Save 32% ($45) Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Save 32% on the Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max. Best suited for spaces up to 526 square feet, this sleek air purifier comes with a fabric pre-filter, certified HEPA filter, ultra-quiet fans and a dedicated app that can help you keep track of changing air pollution levels, set timers and operate the appliance remotely.

The Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max may not have the artsy looks of a RabbitAir purifier or the smart features of a Dyson appliance, but it does nail the essentials: it is stylish, unobtrusive, quiet even at high fan speeds and exceptionally effective at removing various airborne pollutants. Plus, it comes with a well-designed app that allows you to track air pollution levels, set timers and operate the 511i Max remotely — and such smart capabilities are not something that many other air purifiers in this price range can truly impress you with.

The Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max is an excellent budget air purifier as it is, but for less than $95, it is an absolute steal. But hurry, this deal will not last long.

Key features: pre-filter, HEPA filter, coverage up to 926 square feet, auto mode, night mode, three fan speeds, 3-year limited warranty, Energy Star certified

Product launched: 2023

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max fluctuated between $111.99 and $139.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $94.99, which is only $0.95 away from being at its lowest ever.

Price comparison: Amazon: $94.99 | Blueair: $99.99 | Target: $139.99

Reviews consensus: The Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max and its slightly bigger sibling 411i Max got a lot of praise for their quiet operation, efficient air-cleaning performance, lightweight design and great value for money, with some testers even naming them as the best budget picks on the market. Negative remarks, though few and far between, often revolved around their fabric pre-filters and air quality measurements displayed in the app.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a budget-friendly air purifier for small spaces. The Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max strikes a great balance between price, performance and functionality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something bigger and more powerful (such as the germ-busting Blueair Classic Pro CP7i, now also on sale with a generous 30% discount at Amazon).

