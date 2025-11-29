The air quality industry leaders have quietly dropped the price of the Levoit 400S air purifier.

The Levoit 400S uses a True HEPA 3-stage filter that captures dust, pollen, smoke and pet dander. In our hands-on review of the air purifier, our tester Joanne Lewsley reported that it removed 99.5% of particles at 0.3 microns or smaller and 100% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and 10 microns or smaller. This is a level of performance often seen in pricier purifiers, which is why we are more than happy to recommend this product.

Even in a sealed room, we noticed cleaner air after just 30 minutes, clearing match smoke and incense effectively. If it can handle this, it can easily handle pet and seasonal pollution.

Throughout our testing, we praised this air purifier's ease of use on multiple occasions. It is ready to go straight out of the box (with just a protective wrap on the filter to remove first). It was our favorite purifier for a long time, only trumped by its younger sibling, the Levoit 600S, which is also on offer and now sits proudly at the top of our best air purifier guide.

Save 21% ($49) Leovit 400S: was $230 now $181 at Amazon Despite costing under 200 bucks in this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, we think the Levoit 400S is great value for money and gives more expensive units a run for their money.

We especially loved that on the control panel, a series of color-coded indicator rings tells you how clean your air is right now (from red to green/ poor to clean) as air quality improves, so there is no need to check the accompanying app if you don't want to.

We also liked the compatibility with smart home assistants like Alexa and Google. You can change the settings without having to touch the machine, so you can put it out of sight/reach if you don't want to access it often. In a similar vein, you can set schedules and timers as well. Set it up once and let it do its thing, just what we like.

Overall, this is a stylish, powerful air purifier that delivers excellent results without breaking the bank.

Key features: Covers rooms up to 400 square feet, true HEPA 3-stage filter, app control, voice control, air-quality indicator lights, sleep mode

Product launched: 2021

Price history: The price usually floats around $210-$220, so at $180, this is a genuine deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $180 | Levoit $181.99

Reviews consensus: This is an excellent air purifier that is big on performance but gentle on the wallet. When we reviewed it in 2022, we thought it was the best air purifier around; it has only been dethroned by its younger sibling, the Levoit 600S. It has 22,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating.

✅ Buy it if: You want an excellent machine to clean your air without having to spend a fortune.

❌ Don't buy it if: You'd prefer to have the newer, more powerful model, the Levoit 600S - which happens to be our favourite air purifier.

