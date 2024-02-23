Levoit Core 600S air purifier review

Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best ones for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier is the newest addition to Levoit's range of smart household appliances. WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled, the Core 600S air purifier can seamlessly integrate into a connected smart home, and thanks to the Vesync app and voice control compatibility, it can be operated remotely with ease.

ESSENTIAL INFO Dimensions: H 23.6 in, W 12.3 in, D 12.3 in Weight: 13.7 lbs Filters: True HEPA 3-stage filter Max noise: 55dB Max power use: 49 watts Coverage: 1,588 sq ft Modes: 4, plus sleep mode and auto mode Warranty: 2-year limited Energy Star Certified: Yes Smart features: App and voice control

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier features a three-stage True HEPA filtration system that captures a wide range of harmful airborne particles, including mold spores, bacteria and pet dander. It is also equipped with a specialized activated carbon filter that traps household pollutants like VOCs (volatile organic compounds), reducing unpleasant smells lingering around the home.

The Core 600S model also comes with an intelligent sensor that automatically adjusts fan speed based on its own air quality readings, as well as a handy PM2.5 display that shows particulate levels.

We tested the Levoit Core 600S in our home, taking into account metrics such as performance, features, functionality and design. Here's what we found.

Levoit Core 600S: How we tested

During our at-home testing of the Levoit Core 600S, we used an air particle meter to test the air quality of a home office measuring 150 square feet (14 square meters). The air particle meter records air pollutants the size of 0.3, 2.5 and 10 microns. We checked the air quality before and after using the Levoit Core 600S for 15 to 30 minutes on its auto setting, which is a feature that automatically controls the fan settings based on air quality readings.

We also conducted two more tests to see how well it coped with larger air particles, such as those from burnt matches and incense cones, by measuring the air quality before and after using the air purifier.

We use the same set of tests for every air purifier we review, so if this product is not for you, our guide on best air purifiers can help you compare different models and find an appliance better suited to your needs and preferences.

The Core 600s is designed to integrate with smart home systems (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Levoit Core 600S: Functionality

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier has a range of impressive features to improve your home’s air quality.

The Core 600S model uses a three-stage filtration system that cleans the air thoroughly by capturing and removing harmful airborne particles, such as dust, airborne allergens, mold spores and bacteria. It comes with an activated carbon filter that traps common odor-bearing particles, such as smoke, fumes, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Levoit’s proprietary formula helps extend the filter's life by breaking down molecules that got trapped inside.

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier comes with an advanced VortexAir system that can purifiy the air in rooms up to 635 square feet (59 square meters), five times per hour, as well as an AirSight Plus smart sensor that continuously scans the surrounding air for pollutants. When in Auto Mode, it automatically adjusts the fan speed based on air quality readings.

The Core 600S comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and a dedicated app for hands-free control.

Levoit Core 600S: Design

Under the hood of the Core 600s (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

The Levoit Core 600S has a traditional rectangular box shape that distinguishes it from some of Levoit's rounder models, such as our all-time favorite Core 400S. But despite the relatively large dimensions — 12.3 x 12.3 x 23.6 inches (31 x 31 x 60 centimeters) — it maintains a sleek, discreet profile that allows it to do its job quietly without hogging attention.

The touch-sensitive control panel is conveniently located on top of the unit within an attractive 'wheel' design. It features a clearly illuminated power button, a display lock, auto mode and fan speed controls. Indicator lights inform you of settings like fan speed, WiFi connectivity, filter status and real-time air quality in colorful LED hues. The digital display shows numerical PM2.5 readings and timer settings, too.

The perforated base of the unit is a nice touch, similar in design to Levoit's 400S and 200S models. The cylindrical filter sits inside the unit base and is easy to access — simply twist and lift the top half of the air purifier.

Levoit Core 600S: Performance

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier promises to remove airborne particles and freshen indoor air. But does it deliver on these claims? To check it out, we assessed the performance of the Core 600S model using a series of tests that we carry out on all the air purifiers we review.

First, we set up the purifier in a closed room and measured baseline air quality using a professional-grade particle counter. After letting the Core 600S run on auto mode for 15 minutes, we found it reduced 0.3-micron particles by 84.5% and 2.5-micron particles by 77.4%. Even better, at the 30-minute stage, it reduced both particle groups by more than 99%.

Next, the incense test. We filled a room with smoke from burning incense, creating lots of large particles and sending our PM sensor into overdrive. Running the Core 600S on Auto Mode, its intelligent sensors kicked into high gear, eliminating 99.1% of 2.5-micron particles and 99.9% of 10-micron particles in just 15 minutes.

We burned a series of matches for our final trial, producing harmful particulate matter. At the 15-minute mark the purifier had already reduced 0.3-micron particles by 93.2%. By 30 minutes, they were reduced by 99.5%. The same impressive results were seen for 21.5-micron and 10-micron particles, both reduced by 99.9% by the end of the 30 minutes.

The Core 600S performed remarkably well throughout testing, neutralizing almost all harmful indoor air particles in 30 minutes or less. Even on its highest setting, noise levels only reached 55dB — quieter than an average refrigerator.

Our verdict? The Levoit Core 600S delivers outstanding air purification power in a convenient package. Its intelligent auto mode eliminates the guesswork, automatically adjusting fan speeds based on air quality. For those looking to breathe easier at home, the Core 600S receives our seal of approval.

The display screen on the Core 600S (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Levoit Core 600S: The good

We were impressed by how efficient the Levoit Core 600S was at improving air quality during all our tests. Whether dealing with ambient particulate matter or heavy pollution caused by burning matches and incense, it consistently eliminated nearly 100% of airborne particles.

We appreciated how discreet and quiet the Core 600s is, even without using sleep mode. The built-in light sensor turns off display lights when it senses a dark room and won't use high or turbo fan speeds. In sleep mode, the display turns off completely, and the purifier operates at a fan speed even lower than the daytime lowest fan speed.

Operating the unit is remarkably straightforward, too, thanks to the user-friendly Vesync app. We found it very simple to set schedules, adjust modes or fan speeds, and monitor air quality data.

Levoit Core 600S: The bad

OK, so the Levoit Core 600S could be smaller. If you’re tight on space or have a small apartment, the unit can feel pretty bulky, so you might prefer a model that takes up less room.

It’s also not one of the more affordable air purifiers, retailing for around $299.99. It’s possible to find high-performing air purifiers that pack just as impressive a punch as the Levoit Core 600S. However, the 600S model comes with a 2-year limited warranty, which can give you peace of mind should anything go wrong.

Lastly, the Levoit Core 600S comes in just one color. If you want a more bespoke or funky feel to your air purifier, you may have to look elsewhere.

Levoit Core 600S: User reviews

The Levoit Core 600S air purifier receives overwhelmingly positive reviews for its powerful air cleaning abilities on both Best Buy and the Levoit site. One purchaser says, "This thing is a monster! When cranked up all the way, you can hear and see the effect of this air purifier’s ability to move and clean air."

Reviewers also highlight the purifier's effectiveness against smoke and allergens: "As we've had a couple of rounds of recent wildfire smoke here in the Cincinnati area, I've watched the Levoit in action. Performed beautifully to keep the air in my home clear," said one.

The easy-to-use app and quiet operation also receive praise: "Very quiet operation. I leave it on auto and let it work its magic!" Overall, customers are impressed with the Core 600S's powerful air-cleaning performance. As one customer says, "Of the many air purifiers I’ve tried, this is the best."

However, some buyers report issues with noise from the purifier: "While it cleans the air OK, the motor noise is VERY annoying." Another says, "The Core 600s does a great job of cleaning the air of my large apartment, but I am having a bit of an issue with the noise the unit produces." Multiple reviewers describe a whining or howling sound at certain fan speeds. But overall, most users are pleased with the Levoit 600S's air purification abilities and intelligent features like app control.

Should you buy Levoit Core 600S?

The Levoit 600S does a great job of ridding your home of airborne pollutants and particles, but ensure you have enough space to house it.

If this product isn’t for you

If you like what Levoit air purifiers offer but need something more compact, the Levoit H132 is an affordable model that's suitable for homes with small and medium-sized rooms.

If you prefer an air purifier that doesn’t require downloading an app, then the Coway AP-1512HH could be a great option — it features an Eco mode that saves power and therefore eases the strain on your energy bill.

Reasons to buy Levoit Core 600s

Great performance

Easy to use and control via app

Four fan speeds plus two extra modes

Reasons to avoid Levoit Core 600s

Bulky and traditional design

Relatively expensive

Summary of the review

The Levoit Core 600S is an intelligent air purifier with a three-stage True HEPA filtration system that effectively captures particles such as mold, bacteria and viruses, as well as an activated carbon filter that traps odor-bearing VOCs. It can integrate into your connected home through the Vesync app and voice control compatibility.

We tested the performance of the Core 600S model using an air particle meter, before and after burning incense sticks and matches. We were impressed by the results, with the Core 600S removing up to 99.9% of particles — some measuring as small as 0.3 microns.

The Core 600S is traditionally rectangular but maintains a sleek, low-profile design. Its touch-control panel provides a multitude of settings, including power, timer, auto mode and speed. The Vesync app is straightforward to download and useful for monitoring air quality and adjusting the device's output.

While not the most compact or affordable option, the Core 600S delivers powerful air purification. Its auto mode optimizes performance, while sleep mode enables quiet nighttime operation. Some users report annoying motor noise at certain speeds, but overall, the Core 600S earns positive reviews for its effectiveness, smart features and ease of use. It's a great choice if you're looking for cleaner, fresher air at home.