Missed your chance to snap up a huge discount on the Oura Ring Gen 4 this Black Friday weekend? Do not worry, we still have the Cyber Monday sale. But do not dwell on this deal too long, though, as the stocks are running low and the prices are bound to go up again at midnight.

The Oura Ring Gen 4 is still $100 off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy and Target, though not every size and color is available, while the discounted models at Walmart have nearly sold out already.

We are big fans of the Oura Ring Gen 4 here at Live Science. We gave it a solid 4-star rating in our long-term review and named it the best option for sleep tracking in our guide to the best fitness trackers. This sleek wearable also takes the top spot in our round-ups of the best smart rings and the best sleep trackers on the market. We dare you to find a better deal than this. You won't!

Best smart ring Save 29% ($100) Oura Ring Gen 4: was $349 now $249 at Amazon Save 29% on the Oura Ring Gen 4 in the signature silver color. One of the most accurate and customizable smart rings ever made, it comes with stacks of health-tracking features, seamless integration with over 40 apps and up to eight days of battery life. Sizing kit available.

But what makes the Oura Ring Gen 4 stand out among its competitors? Well, what doesn't? To start with, it is the most customizable smart ring on the market, and by a long mile — it is available in 12 sizes and nine colors, whereas most other models offer a maximum of three options here. The Oura Ring Gen 4 can suit almost everyone, whether you are looking for an unobtrusive black wearable or a glitzy gold jewellery piece.

More importantly, it easily outperforms other smart rings when it comes to tracking accuracy, battery life and durability. Not only does it offer some of the best sleep metrics of all the wearables we tested, but it has an unusually high resistance to scratches, AND it lasts up to eight days on a single charge. True, the Oura Ring Gen 4 requires a monthly subscription, and it can feel quite bulky at times, but trust us when we say it is worth it. If sleep and stress management are at the top of your priority list, you will be hard-pressed to find a better fitness tracker. Now, you can snap it up for under $250. But hurry, this deal will not last long.

Key features: twelve sizes (4 - 15), weight 0.12 - 0.18 oz (3.3 - 5.2 g), up to 8 days of battery life, water resistance 10 ATM

Product launched: October 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Oura Ring Gen 4 was $296.65, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $349.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $249, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $249 | Walmart: $349 | Best Buy: $249 | Target: $249

Reviews consensus: Universally rated as one of the best smart rings ever made, the Oura Ring Gen 4 is highly regarded for its exceptional customizability, long battery life, good tracking accuracy and user-friendly, feature-packed app. Many reviewers also appreciate its stylish looks and relatively durable build, with some noting that it felt much more comfortable to wear than the older Gen 3 model. The negative remarks, though few and far between, revolved mostly around its high upfront price and the ongoing subscription costs.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a stylish and reliable smart ring that offers deep insights into your sleep quality, stress levels and post-exercise recovery.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more affordable, such as the subscription-free Amazfit Helio (now 45% off at Amazon.)

