Every Black Friday, we see newly-released Garmin watches go on sale for the first time — and this year is no different. While last year belonged to casual exercisers, in 2025, it is the runners and triathletes who get dibs on the best deals. These two models were only released in May this year, but they have just been discounted for the first time.
First, the Garmin Forerunner 970 — this premium running smartwatch is now $100 off and at its lowest-ever price. The same deal can be found at Walmart, Best Buy, Garmin, REI and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Then, there is the Garmin Forerunner 570. The price of this more budget-friendly model has also been slashed by $100 at Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers.
Both options are excellent, and we were in two minds as to which one should take the spotlight here, but we decided to go with the former. We gave the Garmin Forerunner 970 a higher 4.5-star rating and included it in our guides to the best running watches and Garmin watches.
Save $100 on the newly-released Garmin Forerunner 970. Designed with runners and triathletes in mind, this beautifully designed smartwatch comes with a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 15 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, a built-in flashlight and stacks of workout tracking features.
Price check: Walmart $649.99, Best Buy $649.99, Garmin $649.99, REI $649.99, Dick's Sporting Goods $649.99
Anna Gora is a health writer and product reviewer at Live Science, as well as a highly experienced personal trainer, nutritionist and fitness coach. She has extensive knowledge of fitness trackers, having personally tried and tested a wide range of wearables over the last two decades. She has also written or co-authored our buying guides on smart rings, fitness trackers, budget fitness trackers and Garmin watches.
- We are currently hunting high and low for all the best Black Friday deals of 2025 so be sure to check out every deal we've found over on our main hub.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
There is plenty to like about the Garmin Forerunner 970. To start with, it is exceptionally accurate thanks to its advanced multiband SatIQ GPS and Elevate Gen 5 heart rate sensor. As Andrew Williams, our trusted reviewer, succinctly put it: "We’re basically looking at a quality level the best Garmin has to offer in terms of GPS and HR accuracy, which is also among the best found in any wearable at present."
Then, there is the beautifully bright and colorful 1.4-inch AMOLED display, a surprisingly lightweight design and a host of advanced features. For example, it is one of the handful of Garmin watches that come with a built-in LED flashlight, speaker and microphone. Not to mention, it has a host of useful smartwatch features, such as NFC payments, offline music playback and voice control. All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 970 is a full package, and now you can get it for $100 less.
Key features: 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 32 GB of internal storage, dual-band GPS, up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 26 hours in GPS mode, built-in LED flashlight, speaker and microphone
Product launched: May 2025
Price history: The price of the Garmin Forerunner 970 has firmly sat at $749.99 since its release in May this year. Today's offer from Amazon and other major retailers brings the price down to $649.99 for the first time.
Price comparison: Amazon: $649.99 | Walmart: $649.99 | Best Buy: $649.99 | Garmin: $649.99 | REI: $649.99 | Dick's Sporting Goods: $649.99
Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 970 is universally praised for its exceptional accuracy, lightweight design, bright display and comprehensive set of workout tracking features, with many reviewers considering it one of the best running smartwatches on the market. The only major complaint was that it cost a rather steep $749.99, and some testers were also disappointed at its limited size and color options.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: Best running watches, Best Garmin watches
✅ Buy it if: You want an elite GPS sports watch.
❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for something slightly more affordable, such as the older Garmin Forerunner 965 (now 25% off at Amazon), or something with a better waterproof rating — the Garmin Instinct 3, for example (also on sale, also with a 25% discount).
Check out our other guides to the best fitness trackers, budget fitness trackers, smart rings, sleep trackers and much more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.