Surprise discount — we didn't expect the best image-stabilized binoculars to be reduced, and it's not at Amazon!

These revolutionary binoculars sit at the very top of our best image-stabilized binoculars guide, and the best image-stabilized binoculars in our best binoculars guide. Granted, there still aren't many image-stabilized binoculars on the market, but out of the ones that are, these are the best.

Save several hundred dollars and get the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars right now at Newegg for $1239.95

They offer incredible optics, a generous 16mm eye-relief, suitable for eyeglasses wearers and an excellent build quality, but of course, the star performer in terms of functionality is the image stabilization. They give you 10x magnification, without 10x the wobble as you would have in regular binoculars.

These binoculars typically sell for around $1599, but our expert deals hunters have seen Newegg quietly drop the price to $1239.95.

We reviewed the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars at the back end of 2022 and awarded them 4 out of 5 stars, losing marks for their high price point. Our sister site Space.com awarded them the full five stars, perhaps because they make stargazing without a telescope and/or tripod a reality. You can hold the binoculars in your hands and trust the image stabilization to steady the view. Amazon was still selling these binoculars for $1599 until yesterday. Today, they have dropped them to $1349.95, but this deal at Newegg is still over $100 cheaper.

Image 1 of 5 Get sharp and steady views of the night sky, sweeping landscapes, coastlines and more, all without a tripod. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) The large 42mm objective lenses let in lots of light. Great option for astronomy. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The image stabilization is switched on at the touch of a button. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The image stabilization requires 3xAAA batteries - one of the few downsides to these binoculars. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars offer generous eye relief, suitable for eyeglasses wearers. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

We didn't expect these binoculars to dip below $1250, so now is a good time to buy if you've had your eye on them for a while.

Our reviewers were impressed with the views afforded by the gyroscope motion sensors, which detect movement and counteract wobble up to 0.8 degrees, leaving you with stable views to study details judder-free. This functionality does require 3x AAA batteries, but compared with the need to use a telescope or tripod, it is a small payoff.

The twist-up eye cups make them comfortable for all users, including spectacle wearers, and the spongy rubber surround helps to block out unwanted light.

We know, $1239.95 is still a lot of money to drop on a pair of binoculars and there are other binoculars that are much cheaper but still give you 'wow' views. Check out our best binocular guide for our top picks. You'll find a lot of them on sale for Black Friday, including our very favourite Nikon Monarch HG 10x42mm, which has over $100 off at Amazon today.

Key features: Image stabilization, 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 16mm eye relief, field of view at 1000m - 113.7 yards / 104 meters, closest focusing distance 8.2 ft./2.5m

Product launched: 2005

Price history: This is the lowest price we have seen for these binoculars. Amazon's Black Friday price of $1349 has come close, but the Newegg price is a clear winner.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1349 | Walmart: $1300 | BestBuy $1599

Reviews consensus: We loved these binoculars, awarding them 5 out of 5 stars in our review. Our sister site, Livescience.com, gave them 4 out of 5 stars in their review. Overall, it seems these binoculars impress those who use them.

Livescience: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best image-stabilized binoculars, Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want sharp and stable views, particularly of the night sky and don't want to have to rely on using a tripod.

❌ Don't buy it if: You didn't plan on buying these binoculars before there was a discount. They are still very expensive, and there are plenty of other amazing binoculars on the market that you can get for a fraction of the cost.

