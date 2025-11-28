"These are, quite possibly, the best compact image stabilized binoculars we have tested." says our Managing Editor, and they're currently cheaper for Black Friday
The Nikon 12x25 S image-stabilized binoculars may be small and compact, but they provide shake-free views of wildlife and the night sky that fit in your pocket.
The best image-stabilized binoculars are typically pretty massive and heavy, but these Nikon 12x25 S IS binos change the game completely. They're currently $62 cheaper at Newegg than on Amazon.
Nikon 12x25 S now $634 at Newegg — get yours now.
Although the 12x magnification gives them a narrower field of view than most 8x birdwatching binoculars, they get you closer to your subject to observe fine details and help beginners better identify birds and animals.
The ONLY downside to most image-stabilized binoculars is that they're big and heavy, but Nikon has solved that problem — so what are you waiting for?
- We are currently hunting high and low for all the best Black Friday deals of 2025 so be sure to check out every deal we've found over on our main hub.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
Our Managing Editor for e-commerce has tested them reporting, "These are, quite possibly, the best compact image stabilized binoculars we have tested. Smaller and lighter than Canon's 8x20 IS binoculars (previously the world's smallest and lightest stabilized binoculars).
"But with silky smooth steadying and clear views, Nikon's 12x25 S are perfect for wildlife watchers and stargazers who are looking for an affordable way into stabilized binoculars. Sure, they're slightly darker than we'd have liked and a bit soft around the edges, but for the price, this tiny, lightweight image-stabilized binocular is remarkably recommendable."
Powered by two AA batteries, the image stabilization stays on for up to 60 minutes at a time with its auto-off function. Weighing just 13.9 ounces (394g), they're perfect for travel and can easily slip into your coat pocket on a hike.
Key features: 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens diameter, 12.3mm eye relief, not water resistant,
Price history: They were a bit cheaper in October, but otherwise, this is the best price we've seen.
Price comparison: Amazon: $696.95 | Walmart: $696.94 | Best Buy: $699.95
Reviews consensus: Our managing editor rates them exceptionally well and thinks they're the best compact binoculars we've ever tested.
Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best compact binoculars, Best image stabilized binoculars
✅ Buy it if: You want compact binoculars that have image stabilization and outstanding optics.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair of binoculars you can use in low light — in that case, one of the best binoculars for stargazing will be a better fit.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optical equipment, reviewing camera gear from Sony, Canon, OM System and more. With over 6 years of photography experience, her skills span across landscape and seascape photography, wildlife, astrophotography and portrait work. Her photos have been featured in a number of national magazines, including Digital Camera World and Cosmopolitan. She has also contributed to our sister site Space.com and Tech Radar, and she regularly uses binoculars and telescopes to stargaze in the dark skies of South Wales.
- Jase Parnell-BrookesManaging Editor, e-commerce
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.