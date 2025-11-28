The best image-stabilized binoculars are typically pretty massive and heavy, but these Nikon 12x25 S IS binos change the game completely. They're currently $62 cheaper at Newegg than on Amazon.

Nikon 12x25 S now $634 at Newegg — get yours now.

Although the 12x magnification gives them a narrower field of view than most 8x birdwatching binoculars, they get you closer to your subject to observe fine details and help beginners better identify birds and animals.

Most compact image-stabilized binoculars Save $62 Nikon 12x25 S: was $696.95 now $634.95 at Newegg The ONLY downside to most image-stabilized binoculars is that they're big and heavy, but Nikon has solved that problem — so what are you waiting for?

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Nikon)

Our Managing Editor for e-commerce has tested them reporting, "These are, quite possibly, the best compact image stabilized binoculars we have tested. Smaller and lighter than Canon's 8x20 IS binoculars (previously the world's smallest and lightest stabilized binoculars).

"But with silky smooth steadying and clear views, Nikon's 12x25 S are perfect for wildlife watchers and stargazers who are looking for an affordable way into stabilized binoculars. Sure, they're slightly darker than we'd have liked and a bit soft around the edges, but for the price, this tiny, lightweight image-stabilized binocular is remarkably recommendable."

Powered by two AA batteries, the image stabilization stays on for up to 60 minutes at a time with its auto-off function. Weighing just 13.9 ounces (394g), they're perfect for travel and can easily slip into your coat pocket on a hike.

Key features: 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens diameter, 12.3mm eye relief, not water resistant,

Price history: They were a bit cheaper in October, but otherwise, this is the best price we've seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $696.95 | Walmart: $696.94 | Best Buy: $699.95

Reviews consensus: Our managing editor rates them exceptionally well and thinks they're the best compact binoculars we've ever tested.

Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best compact binoculars, Best image stabilized binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want compact binoculars that have image stabilization and outstanding optics.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair of binoculars you can use in low light — in that case, one of the best binoculars for stargazing will be a better fit.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.