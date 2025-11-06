If you've been wanting to buy a smart telescope but have been waiting for the right time, well, the right time is now. Throughout November, you can save 20% off ALL Unistellar telescopes and accessories in their Black Friday deal. In some cases, that's a saving of up to $1.000.

Unistellar makes some of the best smart telescopes on the market, with a database of over 5,000 celestial objects to choose from and a simple and fast connection to your smartphone or tablet. It's unlikely we'll see a bigger discount than this once Black Friday officially starts, and the good news is that this discount runs throughout the whole of November until midnight on Sunday, November 30.

Image 1 of 2 The Unistellar eVscope 2 is our favorite of the range. (Image credit: Future) For a purely app-based experience, go for the eQuinox 2. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

You can also save 20% off the accompanying backpacks to easily transport the telescopes. There are two different styles on offer, one for the Discovery range and another for the Expert range. Plus, the smart solar filters are also included in the discount. Again, there are different options for the Discovery and Expert range — but these solar filters would be ideal for the upcoming solar eclipse across Europe in August 2026.

If you prefer a more traditional approach and appreciate a little tinkering to sink your teeth into, our guide to the best telescopes will have something for you. While these smart telescopes are fairly portable, the best small telescopes are designed to be compact and easy to transport, many of which also make excellent telescopes for kids.

