Unistellar makes some of the best smart telescopes on the market, with a database of over 5,000 celestial objects to choose from and a simple and fast connection to your smartphone or tablet. It's unlikely we'll see a bigger discount than this once Black Friday officially starts, and the good news is that this discount runs throughout the whole of November until midnight on Sunday, November 30.
The flagship of the range, the eVscope 2 pairs a 114mm mirror with a premium Nikon eyepiece, delivering sharp, high-resolution views both digitally and through the eyepiece, for those who prefer a more traditional approach. This model offers the best image quality, longest battery life and the most immersive experience for serious astronomy enthusiasts.<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.livescience.com/unistellar-evscope-2-telescope-review"><strong>Unistellar eVscope 2 review ★★★★½<br />Also available for this price at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FUnistellar-eVscope-2-Digital-Telescope%2Fdp%2FB0BGSXC56W%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3DIFXGUKHW1639%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v6xRusY6-z9QuH9LCglpdzx_CEP0i9bYzW4Vnb6J8DWvwx_mvXaxVApA4WQCN8zLS0RSGClqmw1OXHpCwB55W3hFZ6mKTSZedofEeJ8IEP4fH9k-ATugucGEOgX_Rf2BruP7u3HYauDRJT5w9EIJ_zbrLiVHm85Sza-sEX26xUAs0Cemzbs7H6ha6WtCmI2KUnaHwf6ILorf5Ohj3RVRE0cul5ufr7-r1tHSDH3Hx6E.Fw1mxQO1JjJNJ7QobX2tVnRXRmfTD1PmOGQtzomBCso%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dunistellar%252Bevscope%252B2%26qid%3D1762429988%26sprefix%3Dunistellar%252Bevs%252Caps%252C368%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20">Amazon and <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1734608-REG/unistellar_evscope_2_single_version_evscope_2_114mm_f_4.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking">B&HPhoto
Sharing the same 114mm mirror as the eVscope 2 but without the eyepiece, the eQuinox 2 focuses purely on app-based viewing. It's lighter, simpler and more affordable while still offering excellent deep-sky performance and image clarity for dedicated observers.<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.livescience.com/unistellar-equinox-2-smart-telescope-review"><strong>Unistellar eQuinox 2 review<br />Also available for this price at <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1744704-REG/unistellar_equinox_2_114mm_f_4.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking">B&HPHoto
Compact and beautifully designed, the Odyssey Pro uses an 85mm mirror and adds a Nikon eyepiece for those who still want a traditional viewing option. It balances portability and performance, perfect for beginners seeking a more refined smart telescope experience.<p>Also available for this price at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FUNISTELLAR-Odyssey-Telescope-Experienced-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB0CQMLNR95%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2LXYILE88PG42%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.J2-GgXm6chirg0G1AhyhzcHZkEPnOZThkJLQqMY6yPIfU4hssZvxDucuVSciWumZJZA8QIIrJoZuHfXXFT4xDjQ_avfEDB4EtHeN8EIL_a8ce0bl4jI7fEW4v3socofbGHXPdseKyDtE4XPRAOPpPGsvPP0synIm8ffgAcM_caJZ-FC7EEHuKQtLWV04_hhISE2I10Qvie5RVUI22zFozWXM2fkypw9bEI3K0Bu4-Mc.yYQMK_bdwCLq2O8jXxTFx7JbIBnYcEwA5oMi-Losd6k%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dunistellar%252Bequinox%252B2%26qid%3D1762430240%26sprefix%3Dunistellar%252Bequinox%252B%252Caps%252C269%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20">Amazon, <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/replacement_for/1795837-REG/unistellar_odyssey_pro_smart_telescope.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking">B&H Photo and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Funiunodseypr.html">Adorama
The entry-point to the range, the Odyssey is lightweight, entirely app-controlled and requires no manual setup or focusing. It's an ideal beginner telescope for those who want quick, effortless stargazing in a truly portable package.<p>Also available for this price at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FUNISTELLAR-Odyssey-Telescope-Experienced-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB0CQMD3R3Z%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2LXYILE88PG42%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.J2-GgXm6chirg0G1AhyhzcHZkEPnOZThkJLQqMY6yPIfU4hssZvxDucuVSciWumZJZA8QIIrJoZuHfXXFT4xDjQ_avfEDB4EtHeN8EIL_a8ce0bl4jI7fEW4v3socofbGHXPdseKyDtE4XPRAOPpPGsvPP0synIm8ffgAcM_caJZ-FC7EEHuKQtLWV04_hhISE2I10Qvie5RVUI22zFozWXM2fkypw9bEI3K0Bu4-Mc.yYQMK_bdwCLq2O8jXxTFx7JbIBnYcEwA5oMi-Losd6k%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dunistellar%252Bequinox%252B2%26qid%3D1762430240%26sprefix%3Dunistellar%252Bequinox%252B%252Caps%252C269%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20">Amazon, <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1795836-REG/unistellar_odyssey_smart_telescope.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking">B&H Photo and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Funiunodyssey.html">Adorama
You can also save 20% off the accompanying backpacks to easily transport the telescopes. There are two different styles on offer, one for the Discovery range and another for the Expert range. Plus, the smart solar filters are also included in the discount. Again, there are different options for the Discovery and Expert range — but these solar filters would be ideal for the upcoming solar eclipse across Europe in August 2026.
If you prefer a more traditional approach and appreciate a little tinkering to sink your teeth into, our guide to the best telescopes will have something for you. While these smart telescopes are fairly portable, the best small telescopes are designed to be compact and easy to transport, many of which also make excellent telescopes for kids.
