Want to see the full moon up close? These beginner telescopes are all under $250 for Black Friday

Deals
By published

These easy-to-use telescopes make an ideal first setup, offering simple assembly and great views — all now reduced for Black Friday.

A selection of beginner telescopes on a blue background
(Image credit: Celestron, Dwarflab)

Getting into astronomy doesn't need to feel intimidating or expensive. This Black Friday, a handful of great beginner telescopes are available for under $250, giving you an easy way to dip your toes into stargazing without overthinking the gear. They also make a great step up if you've been using astronomy binoculars and want a clearer, more stable view — and they're an ideal Christmas present for your kids.

These models keep things straightforward with simple setups and intuitive controls, so you can get straight to the fun part — spotting craters on the upcoming full supermoon on December 4, picking out Jupiter's moons and discovering just how much there is to see once you look up.

Celestron Astromaster 70AZ
Great entry-level scope
Save 31% ($62)
Celestron Astromaster 70AZ: was $199.95 now $137.95 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An affordable entry-level refractor for bright, high contrast objects like the moon, Jupiter's moons and Saturn's rings, thanks to its long focal ratio. It's not a scope for deep-sky objects as it simply can't collect enough light, but it's a great grab-and-go option that includes 10mm and 20mm eyepieces.

View Deal
Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ
Bright lunar and planetary views
Save 26% ($87.16)
Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ: was $329.95 now $242.79 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you want brighter and more detailed lunar views, this Newtonian reflector will do the job. You'll be able to see some deep-sky objects in favorable conditions, but it's not a scope for serious deep-sky observation. Plus, the EQ mount is a little more fiddly for complete beginners. It comes with 10mm and 20mm eyepieces.

View Deal
Celestron Powerseeker 60AZ
Excellent price
Save 24%
Celestron Powerseeker 60AZ: was $99.95 now $76 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An incredibly simple telescope here, the 60mm aperture provides good views of the bigger planets and the moon, and some bigger deep-sky objects if the conditions are favorable. It's portable and easy to set up, making it the perfect option for casual stargazing. It comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens.

There are 70AZ and 80AZ variants, but they were both cheaper before Black Friday.

View Deal
Celestron Powerseeker 114EQ
More capable than small beginner scopes
Save 26% ($51.96)
Celestron Powerseeker 114EQ: was $199.95 now $147.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you're after a budget-friendly, reasonably portable reflector, this 114EQ scope is good for moon and planet observation and some brighter deep-sky objects. The EQ mount is a bit trickier for beginners, but it'll pay off once you've gotten used to it. It comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens.

If you want more light-gathering power, go for the 127EQ variant below.

View Deal
Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ
Great for galaxies and nebulas
Save 20% ($45.96)
Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $183.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you're willing to do a bit of maintenance (collimation, upgrading the eyepieces), this telescope offers a step up in performance from a typical "setup and go" telescope, but the juice will be worth the squeeze. Like the others, it comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens.

View Deal
Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 80AZ
Great for the moon and planets
Save 25% ($63.10)
Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 80AZ : was $249.95 now $186.85 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This refractor is ideal for views of bright objects like the moon or planets, with a simple alt-azimuth mount and quick setup. Plus, you can connect your smartphone to the StarSense app, which gives you a list of visible subjects. You just need to follow the arrows on your screen until you find your selected object. You'll be able to spot Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moons, but you won't be able to see the bands around Jupiter. Plus, it comes with 10mm and 20mm eyepieces and a 2x Barlow lens.

If you'd rather observe deep-sky objects, check out the 114AZ variant below.

View Deal
Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 114AZ
Good for the moon and deep-space
Save 30% ($77.56)
Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 114AZ : was $259.95 now $182.39 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This Newtonian reflector is a step up in optical power from the 80AZ model above. You'll get better views of deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy and Orion Nebula with the larger 114mm aperture, although it may require collimation, which could be tricky for beginners. The StarSense app does a great job of guiding you around the sky, and you'll get 10mm and 20mm eyepieces alongside a 2x Barlow lens.

View Deal
Celestron Travel Scope 70mm
Backpack included
Save 37% ($43.97)
Celestron Travel Scope 70mm: was $119.95 now $75.98 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An affordable and portable refractor telescope that comes with its own backpack for easy transportation. Perfect for taking on family camping trips to get detailed views of the moon, spot Jupiter's moons or even enjoy daytime views of birds and wildlife.

View Deal
Celestron Firstscope
Tabletop telescope
Save $5
Celestron Firstscope: was $74.95 now $69.95 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

A perfect first telescope (it's in the name), either for kids or if you just don't have a lot of space, this tabletop scope comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces for magnification up to 75x. For portability and ease of setup, it's hard to beat. It's not the biggest discount, but it's still a great price nonetheless.

View Deal
Celestron Accessory Kit With Five 1.25" Plossl Eyepieces, 2x Barlow and Filter Set
Upgrade your accessories
Save 26% ($61.46)
Celestron Accessory Kit With Five 1.25" Plossl Eyepieces, 2x Barlow and Filter Set: was $239.95 now $178.49 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

While many of the scopes we've listed do come with eyepieces, they tend to leave a lot to be desired, so we thoroughly recommend investing in some good quality eyepieces and lenses to get the most out of your telescope. Plus, you'll still be able to use them whenever you eventually upgrade to one of the best telescopes down the line.

View Deal
DWARFLAB Dwarf 3
Excellent for beginner astrophotography
Save $54.90
DWARFLAB Dwarf 3: was $549 now $494.10 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Okay, yeah, not technically under $250, but if you're looking for a super affordable way to photograph the night sky that doesn't involve mounting a camera directly to a telescope, then the Dwarf 3 is one of the most affordable options. This portable smart telescope produces beautiful images of galaxies, nebulas and the moon directly from your smartphone or tablet. You can edit and share them straight away, or stack and edit the files manually on your laptop if you want more control.

View Deal