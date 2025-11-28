Getting into astronomy doesn't need to feel intimidating or expensive. This Black Friday, a handful of great beginner telescopes are available for under $250, giving you an easy way to dip your toes into stargazing without overthinking the gear. They also make a great step up if you've been using astronomy binoculars and want a clearer, more stable view — and they're an ideal Christmas present for your kids.

These models keep things straightforward with simple setups and intuitive controls, so you can get straight to the fun part — spotting craters on the upcoming full supermoon on December 4, picking out Jupiter's moons and discovering just how much there is to see once you look up.

If you want to invest in one of the very best telescopes, however, we're keeping track of all the best deals over in our Black Friday hub.

Great entry-level scope Save 31% ($62) Celestron Astromaster 70AZ: was $199.95 now $137.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An affordable entry-level refractor for bright, high contrast objects like the moon, Jupiter's moons and Saturn's rings, thanks to its long focal ratio. It's not a scope for deep-sky objects as it simply can't collect enough light, but it's a great grab-and-go option that includes 10mm and 20mm eyepieces.

Bright lunar and planetary views Save 26% ($87.16) Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ: was $329.95 now $242.79 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you want brighter and more detailed lunar views, this Newtonian reflector will do the job. You'll be able to see some deep-sky objects in favorable conditions, but it's not a scope for serious deep-sky observation. Plus, the EQ mount is a little more fiddly for complete beginners. It comes with 10mm and 20mm eyepieces.

Excellent price Save 24% Celestron Powerseeker 60AZ: was $99.95 now $76 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An incredibly simple telescope here, the 60mm aperture provides good views of the bigger planets and the moon, and some bigger deep-sky objects if the conditions are favorable. It's portable and easy to set up, making it the perfect option for casual stargazing. It comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens. There are 70AZ and 80AZ variants, but they were both cheaper before Black Friday.

More capable than small beginner scopes Save 26% ($51.96) Celestron Powerseeker 114EQ: was $199.95 now $147.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're after a budget-friendly, reasonably portable reflector, this 114EQ scope is good for moon and planet observation and some brighter deep-sky objects. The EQ mount is a bit trickier for beginners, but it'll pay off once you've gotten used to it. It comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens. If you want more light-gathering power, go for the 127EQ variant below.

Great for galaxies and nebulas Save 20% ($45.96) Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $183.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're willing to do a bit of maintenance (collimation, upgrading the eyepieces), this telescope offers a step up in performance from a typical "setup and go" telescope, but the juice will be worth the squeeze. Like the others, it comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens.

Great for the moon and planets Save 25% ($63.10) Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 80AZ : was $249.95 now $186.85 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This refractor is ideal for views of bright objects like the moon or planets, with a simple alt-azimuth mount and quick setup. Plus, you can connect your smartphone to the StarSense app, which gives you a list of visible subjects. You just need to follow the arrows on your screen until you find your selected object. You'll be able to spot Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moons, but you won't be able to see the bands around Jupiter. Plus, it comes with 10mm and 20mm eyepieces and a 2x Barlow lens. If you'd rather observe deep-sky objects, check out the 114AZ variant below.

Good for the moon and deep-space Save 30% ($77.56) Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 114AZ : was $259.95 now $182.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Newtonian reflector is a step up in optical power from the 80AZ model above. You'll get better views of deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy and Orion Nebula with the larger 114mm aperture, although it may require collimation, which could be tricky for beginners. The StarSense app does a great job of guiding you around the sky, and you'll get 10mm and 20mm eyepieces alongside a 2x Barlow lens.

Backpack included Save 37% ($43.97) Celestron Travel Scope 70mm: was $119.95 now $75.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An affordable and portable refractor telescope that comes with its own backpack for easy transportation. Perfect for taking on family camping trips to get detailed views of the moon, spot Jupiter's moons or even enjoy daytime views of birds and wildlife.

Tabletop telescope Save $5 Celestron Firstscope: was $74.95 now $69.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A perfect first telescope (it's in the name), either for kids or if you just don't have a lot of space, this tabletop scope comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces for magnification up to 75x. For portability and ease of setup, it's hard to beat. It's not the biggest discount, but it's still a great price nonetheless.