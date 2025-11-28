We love this camera. It sits at the top of our best cameras and best camera for wildlife photography guide, and we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review over two years ago. Despite there being newer models on the market, this didn't stop our Managing Editor and award-winning photographer, Jase Parnell-Brookes, from buying it just a few months ago. That is quite the accolade. Jase will be kicking themselves, though, as now there is more than $800 off.



You can get the Nikon Z8 on sale right now at Amazon for $3496.95.

The Nikon Z8 is an outstanding camera for professionals and keen amateurs alike. And now it's the cheapest it's ever been, with a huge $803 off at Amazon.

Save $803 Nikon Z8: was $4,300 now $3,497 at Amazon The Nikon Z8 is any astrophotographer's dream camera. Not only that, it will excel in any low-light or fast-action situation. Take it on safari, bird watching, to the races, dance competitions, you name it, it can do it.

Jase gave the Nikon Z8 a five-star review in the 2023 review over at Space.com, impressed with the on-paper specifications and the performance in hand. Starlight mode was a very welcome addition, letting astrophotographers enable autofocus down to a whopping -9 EV.

While Jase didn't hesitate to buy this camera, even at its full price, you can save more than $800 today. We think it's worth taking the plunge, you won't regret the investment and you probably won't outgrow it for many years, even if you become professional.

Jase Parnell-Brookes Managing Editor Jase has worked as an editor in various forms for many years across different science and camera brands. With a background in professional photography, where they won various awards, Jase is extremely familiar with cameras and optics, especially when working in low-light conditions and actually owns this legendary camera.

Image 1 of 11 The Nikon Z8 is a superb camera that our Managing Editor didn't hesitate to buy. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The build quality is exceptional (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

The Nikon Z8 is one of the most powerful and flexible mirrorless cameras on the market, a true multi-talent for photographers and videographers who want pro-level image quality, responsiveness, and reliability in a reasonably compact body. If you shoot wildlife, action, landscapes, low-light scenes, or video — or if you just want a camera that can handle, well, everything, the Z8 won't let you down.

We don't doubt that $3497 is still a lot of money to spend on a camera; we're just highlighting the fact that if you have been waiting for a worthwhile price drop, this is it.

If you're only just starting out on your photography journey, the Nikon Zf is a much more affordable option and a great choice, as long as you don't mind the shallow grip; it looks the part, too. We can't not mention the Nikon D850. Although it is an 'old-fashioned' DSLR, it's our favorite ever DSLR, and it's also on sale at B&H Photo today with a $600 discount.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP, ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit, single SD UHS-II and single CFexpress/XQD card, Night Vision Mode, Autofocus down to -9EV.

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: The last time this camera was discounted was in June, when it dipped to $3697, but this is the cheapest we've seen it since. It usually sells for the $4300 mark, so this discount is genuine and worth snatching up.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3497 | Walmart: $3497 | B&HPhoto: $3497

Reviews consensus: We awarded the Nikon Z8 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, even saying it "may be the best all-round mirrorless camera ever". Space.com (Managing editor Jason Parnell-Brookes) gave it five stars and TechRadar also scored it top marks.

We gave this behemoth of a camera 5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Livescience: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, best cameras for wildlife photography, best cameras for astrophotography (Space.com), best mirrorless cameras (Space.com)

✅ Buy it if: You predominantly shoot in low light conditions, this is where the Nikon Z8 excels.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget. Even with the discount, this is an expensive camera. There are plenty of other cameras that will still deliver impressive results, especially if you're new to the hobby.

