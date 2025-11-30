Black Friday weekend is almost coming to an end, so if you've been thinking about treating yourself to a new camera, you don't have long left. Luckily, our favorite camera, the Nikon Z8, is still on sale for $3,496 at Amazon — but we don't know how long until the price goes back up.

Grab the Nikon Z8 at Amazon right now while you still can.

Buying a new camera isn't a decision that you should take lightly. We've tested and reviewed the Nikon Z8, and we think it's one of the best cameras on the market. It has a dedicated night vision mode for passionate astrophotographers, and its 45MP resolution and 20FPS (RAW) burst rate make for an awesome camera for wildlife photography, too. We called it a "technological marvel and an unprecedented powerhouse".

Save $803 Nikon Z8: was $4,299.95 now $3,496.95 at Amazon An absolute powerhouse of a camera with 45MP resolution, a night vision mode and accurate autofocus. This is the cheapest we've seen it since June, so if you've been thinking about it for a while, don't miss out.

Image 1 of 3 The Nikon Z8 is an incredible camera for pros. (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius)

It delivers up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization (6 with compatible lenses), and the ergonomics are sublime. We'd have liked it to have a fully articulating screen, but the 4-way tilting screen is bright and detailed nonetheless.

On paper, the Nikon Z8 boasts that it can shoot up to 120FPS — but this is limited to 11MP JPEGS. If you want RAW, you'll get 20FPS, which is still pretty decent. Plus, the stacked 45MP back-illuminated sensor helps to increase readout speeds, so you won't encounter any issues where the camera can't keep up. It can also produce crystal clear 8K 60p as well as 4K 120p footage without any issues of overheating or recording limit restraints whatsoever.

This Nikon Z8 deal is the best price we've seen since June this year, so it really is worth taking advantage of. The price tends to yo-yo between $4,296 and $3,696, and we don't know when the price will go back up.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP, ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit, single SD UHS-II and single CFexpress/XQD card, Night Vision Mode, Autofocus down to -9EV.

Product launched: May 2023.

Price history: Over the past few months, the price has fluctuated between $4,296 and $3,696, so this deal is definitely worth buying. The last time we saw it this cheap was in June this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,496.95 | Walmart: $3,496.95 | B&HPhoto: $3,496.95

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best camera across multiple buying guides, the Nikon Z8 is the go-to camera for professional Nikon shooters seeking the best. It's a worthy upgrade from your intermediate model, and in our opinion, worth every cent.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You own any of the Z6 or Z7 models and are looking to upgrade but have been hesitating about making such a big financial jump.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner at the start of your photographic journey. The Z8 will be overkill, but many other cameras are much better suited to beginners.

