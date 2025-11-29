We aren't always blessed with clear nights to head out with a telescope or binoculars for stargazing, so buying a star projector is a great way to bring the night sky indoors in any weather. One of our favorites, the Pococo Galaxy Lite, is now down to $76.49 (in white), which is the cheapest we've seen it since July.

Get the Pococo Galaxy Lite for $76.49 at Amazon right now

It's much more than just a pretty light, as it comes with a set of discs that project bright, vivid and realistic imagery — no tacky laser stars in sight. It's a wonderful educational tool for curious kids and creates a calm and soothing environment for stressed adults.

Save 15% ($13.50) Pococo Galaxy Lite: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Amazon The Pococo Galaxy Lite is ideal for bringing the stars and planets inside, with various slides to choose from to view the moon, nebulas, galaxies and more.

Image 1 of 3 It comes with a set of slides to get you started. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

In our full Pococo Galaxy Lite review, we praised the quality of the projections and noted that they were vivid and bright even in the daytime. It has a very simple operation with just a few buttons on the body itself (which means no remotes to be faffing with), and it's also rechargeable, so you aren't limited to keeping it close to a power outlet.

You can set a sleep timer to shut off after either 15, 30 or 60 minutes, and there's also an auto-shut off function after 2 hours of continuous use to preserve the battery. There are three colorways to choose from, but currently, the white model is the cheapest.

Key features: LED bulb, no lasers, on-body control, sleep timer, rotation, no speaker, 12 square meter projection surface, measures 157x 120x 120mm.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: The price tends to fluctuate around the $89/$99 range, and we haven't seen it this cheap since July this year.

Reviews consensus: Our review concluded: "The Pococo Galaxy Star projector is an affordable alternative to the more expensive star projectors like the Sega Toys Homestar Flux. It offers the same functionality and image quality (if not better), and it is also rechargeable, which gives you more flexibility in terms of where you can point the projections."

Live Science: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want realistic imagery but don't want to pay hundreds for the Sega models.

❌ Don't buy it if: You just want a cheap and cheerful light for your child's room — in that case, there are plenty of great star projectors under $40.

