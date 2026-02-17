Hidden beauty of Zimbabwe's 2.5 billion-year-old 'geological marvel' revealed in striking astronaut photo — Earth from space
A 2010 astronaut photo shows off the astonishing scale of the Great Dyke of Zimbabwe, which stretches over 340 miles (550 kilometers). The lengthy structure, which is not actually a dike, is full of extremely valuable minerals that fuel a massive mining industry.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered Daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for the latest discoveries, groundbreaking research and fascinating breakthroughs that impact you and the wider world direct to your inbox.
Once a week
Life's Little Mysteries
Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.
Once a week
How It Works
Sign up to our free science & technology newsletter for your weekly fix of fascinating articles, quick quizzes, amazing images, and more
Delivered daily
Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Where is it? Great Dyke of Zimbabwe, central Zimbabwe [-18.6018258, 30.3435861]
What's in the photo? A massive, ancient rock formation that is rich in valuable metals
Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station
When was it taken? Sept. 30, 2010
This intriguing astronaut photo reveals the hidden beauty of the expansive Great Dyke of Zimbabwe, a massive seam of ancient magmatic rock that's chock-full of valuable minerals.
The Great Dyke stretches approximately 342 miles (550 kilometers) across central Zimbabwe, from outside the capital city, Harare, in the northeast, to near the country's second-largest city, Bulawayo, in the southwest. It ranges from 2 to 8 miles (3 to 13 km) wide and contains hills that rise up to 1,500 feet (450 meters) above the surrounding plateaus, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.
Despite its name, the gigantic structure is not actually a dike — a vertical sheet of frozen magma that cuts through existing rock layers. Instead, it is a lopolith, which is similar to a dike but forms parallel to existing rock sheets and is both flatter and more lenticular, or saucer-shaped.
The Great Dyke is thought to be the longest continuous igneous intrusion, or structure of elevated magmatic rock, anywhere on Earth, according to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey.
The astronaut's snap shows the southernmost tip of the structure, around 78 miles (125 km) from Bulawayo. In 1983, astronauts on board the space shuttle Challenger also captured a striking photo of the structure's southern half, and in 2003, NASA's Terra satellite imaged the lopolith's entire length (see below).
Geologists think the lopolith formed around 2.5 billion years ago, when magma from Earth's mantle gradually seeped upward through tectonic plate faults. This means the structure has existed for more than half of Earth's roughly 4.5 billion-year history.
This magma was full of valuable minerals that are normally locked deep below Earth's crust, which has made the area a hotspot for mining. Today, there are at least half a dozen major mines along the lopolith's length, according to Mining Zimbabwe magazine.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
The Great Dyke is full of important metals, including gold, nickel, copper, titanium, iron, vanadium and tin, according to the Earth Observatory.
However, it is best known for its expansive platinum deposits, which are collectively the third largest of their kind on Earth, as well as its unusually pure chromite, which contains high levels of chromium — a key component in the production of stainless steel, according to Mining Zimbabwe.
The Great Dyke is also rich in rocks that are used for sculpting, "resulting in an artist's paradise akin to the Greek marble quarries," local artist Michael Nyakusvora wrote on their website.
"The Great Dyke of Zimbabwe is more than a line on a map — it's a lifeline of economic opportunity [and] a geological marvel," according to Mining Zimbabwe.
See more Earth from space
'Shadowy' lake of crop circles
A 2020 astronaut photo shows the oasis town of Jubbah lurking within a paleolake in the wind shadow of Saudi Arabia's "two camel-hump mountain."
1st trippy 'biomass' photo
The first false-color image from ESA's newly operational Biomass satellite shows off a unique perspective of the rainforests, grasslands and wetlands in Bolivia.
Salty, pink 'Valentine's heart'
A 2024 astronaut photo shows a striking pink, heart-shaped salt lake in the middle of the Argentine lowlands.
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.