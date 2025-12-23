Rare dusting of snow covers one of the driest places on Earth and shuts down massive radio telescope — Earth from space

The Atacama desert is widely considered to be one of the driest places on Earth. But in July, large parts of the region experienced a thick dusting of snow.

This striking satellite photo captured a rare spectacle earlier this year, when "one of the driest places on Earth" experienced a rare snowstorm. This freak event temporarily turned the barren, rocky landscape white — and briefly shut down one of the world's most powerful radio telescopes .

The Atacama Desert is a roughly 40,500-square-mile (105,000 square kilometer) non-polar desert, located within a 1,000-mile-long (1,600 km) strip of land nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes mountains in northern Chile. It is the world's oldest non-polar desert, having remained semi-arid for at least 150 million years. And it is home to the sunniest spot on Earth , the Altiplano Plateau, which experiences sunlight levels equivalent to those on Venus.

The desert is also widely considered to be one of the driest places on Earth, alongside other hyperarid spots , such as Antarctica and the Sahara. Some areas currently experience as little as 0.002 inches (0.5 millimeters) of rain annually, according to Guinness World Records . Previous research has hinted that parts of the Atacama went nearly 400 years without any recorded rain , between 1570 and 1971.

On June 25, a rare snowstorm hit Atacama after a "cold-core cyclone" unexpectedly drifted down from the north, covering over half the desert with white powder, according to NASA's Earth Observatory .

The satellite photo above shows a section of the desert in the Chajnantor Plateau, which rises to around 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) above sea level. This area is home to the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory — an array of more than 50 radio dishes that scour the "Dark Universe." (ALMA itself is not visible in the aerial photo.)

Snowfall in the Atacama is very rare. This photo shows the area surrounding ALMA after a similar event in 2013. (Image credit: Ronald Patrick/Getty Images)

This area is well-suited to astronomical research because it is remote, dry and well-elevated, which reduces interference and maximizes the amount of data telescopes like ALMA can collect. But when the snow settled over the observatory, it temporarily forced ALMA into "survival mode," meaning that the dishes were repositioned to stop them from accumulating snow, halting observations.

The icy dust may have also affected the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope, located around 530 miles (850 km) southwest of ALMA, but to a lesser extent, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com . The newly constructed Vera C. Rubin Observatory is also located in Atacama, near the SOAR telescope, but was not affected by the storm.

The snow did not last long, and most of it had disappeared by July 16. In some places, the sunlight was so intense that the snow likely sublimated, or turned directly from solid to gas, before it melted, according to the Earth Observatory.

This is not the first time that snow has fallen in the Atacama. Similar events also occurred in 2011 , 2013 and 2021 .

The region has also experienced several intense bouts of rain in recent years. When this happens, it can trigger deadly mudflows. In March 2015, at least 31 people were killed after heavy rainfall triggered Atacama's largest ever flood, according to a 2016 study .

ALMA was forced into "survival mode" as snow fell on its array of radio dishes. This meant realigning the dishes to be perpendicular to the ground to stop snow gathering on them. (Image credit: ALMA)

Rain can also cause desert flowers, which normally appear in spring, to unexpectedly bloom during winter months, creating fields of vibrant petals to sprout up around the desert. This most recently happened in 2024 , after a surprise rain shower caught the plants off guard.

Precipitation is rare in the Atacama for two reasons. Firstly, it sits within the "rain shadow" of the Andes, which block clouds moving in from the east. And second, cold ocean currents off the region's western Pacific coastline prevent water from evaporating into the air over the desert. This makes Atacama inhospitable to most lifeforms, aside from hardy desert flowers and extreme microbes that live well below its dry surface .

However, the recent instances of extreme precipitation in the region could be a sign that human-caused climate change is making it more likely for snow and rain to fall there. If this continues, the Atacama may one day no longer be one of the driest places on Earth.