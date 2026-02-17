Hidden slippery clay on seafloor may have worsened devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan
A thick layer of slippery clay on the ocean floor may have formed the weak spot that enabled a magnitude 9.1 quake to make such a devastating tsunami.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered Daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for the latest discoveries, groundbreaking research and fascinating breakthroughs that impact you and the wider world direct to your inbox.
Once a week
Life's Little Mysteries
Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.
Once a week
How It Works
Sign up to our free science & technology newsletter for your weekly fix of fascinating articles, quick quizzes, amazing images, and more
Delivered daily
Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The 2011 Tohoku earthquake that triggered a devastating tsunami in eastern Japan was worsened by a thick layer of slippery clay, new research finds.
The clay layer, which was up to 98 feet (30 meters) thick on the ocean floor, created a weak spot that enabled the magnitude 9.1 quake's movement to travel all the way to the seafloor. That motion thrust the seafloor upward by 164 to 230 feet (50 to 70 m) over about 310 miles (500 kilometers). And the motion of the seafloor thrusting into the overlying ocean is what created the tsunami wave that inundated 217 square miles (561 square kilometers) of Japan.
"It's low-friction, so that clay is weak," said Ron Hackney, a geophysicist at the Australia National University and the director of the Australian and New Zealand International Scientific Drilling Consortium. "It can slip very easily."
The side-to-side breakage of the fault was about half of what researchers would have expected, Hackney told Live Science, which concentrated the upward motion into a smaller area, probably intensifying the resulting tsunami. The findings explain why the tsunami was larger and more concentrated than expected, he said, and these kinds of detailed studies can help provide better warnings for future quakes.
"We can be a bit more prepared in terms of informing people of what to expect and how to respond when an earthquake does happen," he said.
The 2011 quake happened along a subduction zone, where the Pacific Plate slides under Japan. In 2024, Hackney and other researchers aboard the research vessel Chikyu drilled directly into the fault that caused the quake. After drilling 23,000 feet (7,000 m) below the ocean surface and another 3,300 feet (1,000 m) below the seafloor, they pulled up cores of sediments from within the fault and from the Pacific Plate.
They found that the Pacific Plate is covered with a thick, goopy layer of clay that has been accumulating slowly for around 130 million years. This layer compresses as the Pacific Plate pushes under Japan, also squeezing the continental rocks above. The result is a mechanical weak point, almost like a perforation on a piece of notebook paper, where the rock is prone to breaking.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
The researchers published their findings December 2025 in the journal Science.
Similar clay layers may or may not exist at other subduction zones, Hackney said. There is some evidence that they might be present near Sumatra, Indonesia, the site of the magnitude 9.1 earthquake that caused a devastating tsunami on Dec. 26, 2004. But less is known about the materials coming into the fault zone at places like the Kamchatka Peninsula, where large quakes also occur, he said.
Hackney and his colleagues are working to find links between topography and rock density and ultimate earthquake movement. Earth scientists are getting increasingly good at predicting how large a quake will be and where the shaking will be felt once a quake happens, enabling early warning systems that can alert people to incoming shaking seconds to minutes in advance. Tsunami warnings have an even longer lead time, so perfecting the understanding of how the seafloor moves to better predict where a tsunami will go could save even more lives.
Kirkpatrick, J. D., Savage, H. M., Regalla, C., Shreedharan, S., Ross, C., Okuda, H., Nicholson, U., Ujiie, K., Hackney, R., Conin, M., Pei, P., Satolli, S., Zhang, J., Fulton, P., Ikari, M., Kodaira, S., Maeda, L., Okutsu, N., Toczko, S., & Eguchi, N. (2026). Extreme plate boundary localization promotes shallow earthquake slip at the Japan Trench. Science, 391(6784), 489–493. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.ady0234
Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.