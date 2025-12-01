Black Friday and Cyber Monday afford excellent opportunities to get some Christmas gift shopping out of the way. There's one deal that pops up year on year, and given we still own this star projector more than three years after our first review, we're happy to continue singing its praises.

Get this Astronaut Galaxy Projector star projector on sale right at Amazon for $26.59.

The Astronaut Starry Sky projector is $26.59 on Amazon today. Cheaper models are available, such as this model, which is just $14.42, but we must point out that we haven't physically tested the latter model or other variations of it, so we can't vouch for their quality as much as we can for this one.

The price swings regularly between around $28 and $37, so it is sitting in the dip at the moment. As we said, we know this product lasts. It has been used daily as part of our nephew's bedtime routine and still doesn't fail to impress (unlike many of the toys that have been sitting in the cupboard gathering dust).

It is an ideal gift for younger space enthusiasts, and we think it is one of the best star projectors for kids. At the time of our Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review, we awarded it four stars, calling it "A great quality star projector for any space lover". We actually think that, having tested countless other star projectors, and the fact that it has proved its longevity, this little guy actually deserves the full five stars.

Image 1 of 4 Despite its small size, this Astronaut Projector create a stunning light show. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Young people love this projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lasers are impressive too (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Colours are vivid and bright, even when the room isn't completely dark (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The novelty Astrononaut Starry Sky projector surprised us with its build quality in our hands-on review. It feels like a quality product, and given that we've been using it ourselves already for over three years, we can confirm it is built to last. It won't let you down after a couple of months of use.

It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the colors and projection style to your (or your child's) preference. When it's not turned on, it is still an attractive figurine that would match a space-themed bedroom perfectly, or turn it into a space theme after dark. It requires mains power, so it's best left in one space rather than a rechargeable one that offers more portability.

The lights are bright enough to be seen even without complete darkness (so perfect for summer bedtime routines), but they look even more impressive in a dark room.

The sleep timer means you can leave the unit turned on, and. it will automatically switch off after the chosen duration. No need to re-enter the room and disturb a happily sleeping child.

Of course, this isn't a scientifically accurate star projector; it is just a means of transforming your space with pretty, patterned lights and lasers. Check out our star projector guide for alternatives, including those that mirror the real night sky.

Key features: LED and laser light, mains powered, remote control, excellent build quality, quiet operation, sleep timer, head can be rotated, ornamental.

Price history: This unit retails between $28 and $37. Other models are available for much less, like this one for 14.42, but we can't be sure of the quality without testing it for ourselves.

Price comparison: Walmart $38

Review consensus: Reviewing the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector, we were seriously impressed. Its projections, a wonderful blend of stars and nebulae, are visible even when the lights are on. The remote control offers a good amount of customisation. Amazon's more than 15,000 reviews give this star projector a rating of 4.8 out of 5, with over 79% of reviewers awarding it five stars.

Space: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You're after a child-friendly star projector to set a calming mood, or to turn a child's room into a wonderful cosmic display. At this price, it's a great gift for kids and adults alike.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a realistic or educational star projector. As impressive as the Astronaut Galaxy Projector's displays are, they don't represent the real night sky. Instead, consider a disk-based projector like the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, currently $79.99 at Amazon.

