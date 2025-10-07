5 of the best Prime Day stargazing deals we'd be buying this October

We've tested dozens of telescopes, binoculars, cameras and star projectors, and here are five of the best Prime Day deals on products we've personally tested.

telescope, binoculars, camera and star projector on a green background
(Image credit: Celestron, Panasonic)

Prime Day in October is here, and we've been on the lookout for the best deals across a range of products, from telescopes to binoculars and cameras to star projectors. Our full Prime Day 2025 Deals Hub has a full list of all the best deals on the market right now, but here are 5 of the most worthwhile deals on products that we have personally tested and rated highly.

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ
Great for kids
Save $45.96
Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $183.99 at Amazon

If you're new to telescopes and want to get a better look at the upcoming supermoons on November 5 and December 4, this Newtonian telescope is a good choice to start your stargazing journey. Our optics writer owns a very similar model and loves it for backyard stargazing.

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42
Excellent choice for birdwatching
Save $63.76
Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $229.95 now $166.19 at Amazon

We recently conducted a group test of Celestron binoculars, with the Nature DX ED ranking higher than both the standard Nature DX and TrailSeeker models. The ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration entirely, making it excellent for birdwatching, handheld stargazing and general use without breaking the bank.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80
Perfect for stargazing
Save 24%
Celestron SkyMaster 20x80: was $209.95 now $159.59 at Amazon

These big astronomy binoculars have a whopping 20x magnification for detailed views of the moon, plus a great view of Jupiter's moons, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. They need to be mounted on a tripod, but the payoff is worth it. Our optics writer owns the 15x70 variant and thinks the extra magnification in this pair would be a big improvement.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 + 50mm F1.8 Lenses
Full marks from us
Save $650
Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 + 50mm F1.8 Lenses: was $2,947.99 now $2,297.99 at Amazon

If video is important to you alongside stills photography, look no further than the Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX. This deal includes two lenses, and we awarded the camera 5 out of 5 stars in our full review.

Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector
Best star projector
Save 20%
Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

The Orzorz Galaxy Lite is one of the best star projectors on the market, with scientifically accurate slides and vivid projections of space. It's not the biggest saving, but we haven't seen it cheaper. Plus, we gave it full marks in our full Orzorz Galaxy Lite review.

