5 of the best Prime Day stargazing deals we'd be buying this October
We've tested dozens of telescopes, binoculars, cameras and star projectors, and here are five of the best Prime Day deals on products we've personally tested.
Prime Day in October is here, and we've been on the lookout for the best deals across a range of products, from telescopes to binoculars and cameras to star projectors. Our full Prime Day 2025 Deals Hub has a full list of all the best deals on the market right now, but here are 5 of the most worthwhile deals on products that we have personally tested and rated highly.
If you're new to telescopes and want to get a better look at the upcoming supermoons on November 5 and December 4, this Newtonian telescope is a good choice to start your stargazing journey. Our optics writer owns a very similar model and loves it for backyard stargazing.
We recently conducted a group test of Celestron binoculars, with the Nature DX ED ranking higher than both the standard Nature DX and TrailSeeker models. The ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration entirely, making it excellent for birdwatching, handheld stargazing and general use without breaking the bank.
These big astronomy binoculars have a whopping 20x magnification for detailed views of the moon, plus a great view of Jupiter's moons, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. They need to be mounted on a tripod, but the payoff is worth it. Our optics writer owns the 15x70 variant and thinks the extra magnification in this pair would be a big improvement.
If video is important to you alongside stills photography, look no further than the Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX. This deal includes two lenses, and we awarded the camera 5 out of 5 stars in our full review.
The Orzorz Galaxy Lite is one of the best star projectors on the market, with scientifically accurate slides and vivid projections of space. It's not the biggest saving, but we haven't seen it cheaper. Plus, we gave it full marks in our full Orzorz Galaxy Lite review.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optical equipment, reviewing camera gear from Sony, Canon, OM System and more. With over 6 years of photography experience, her skills span across landscape and seascape photography, wildlife, astrophotography and portrait work. Her photos have been featured in a number of national magazines, including Digital Camera World and Cosmopolitan. She has also contributed to our sister site Space.com and Tech Radar, and she regularly uses binoculars and telescopes to stargaze in the dark skies of South Wales.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.