Prime Day in October is here, and we've been on the lookout for the best deals across a range of products, from telescopes to binoculars and cameras to star projectors. Our full Prime Day 2025 Deals Hub has a full list of all the best deals on the market right now, but here are 5 of the most worthwhile deals on products that we have personally tested and rated highly.

Great for kids Save $45.96 Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $183.99 at Amazon If you're new to telescopes and want to get a better look at the upcoming supermoons on November 5 and December 4, this Newtonian telescope is a good choice to start your stargazing journey. Our optics writer owns a very similar model and loves it for backyard stargazing. Read more ▼

Excellent choice for birdwatching Save $63.76 Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $229.95 now $166.19 at Amazon We recently conducted a group test of Celestron binoculars, with the Nature DX ED ranking higher than both the standard Nature DX and TrailSeeker models. The ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration entirely, making it excellent for birdwatching, handheld stargazing and general use without breaking the bank. Read more ▼