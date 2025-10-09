Prime Day deals extended: There's still a chance to save on cameras, binoculars and telescopes

Deals
By published

These deals are still live after Prime Day, but we don't know how long for. This is your last chance to save on the best binoculars, cameras and telescopes before Black Friday.

telescope, binoculars, camera and star projector on a green background
(Image credit: Celestron, Panasonic)
Jump to:

Amazon Prime Day in October is over, but there's still a chance to save on the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras and star projectors. We've searched the web to find deals that are still live, and some of them are actually cheaper than they were during Prime Day.

Telescope deals

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ
Cheaper than Prime Day
Save 36%
Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ: was $359.95 now $229.97 at Amazon

Our optics writer bought this telescope last year, and has enjoyed many evenings observing Saturn's rings, several of Jupiter's moons and some brighter deep space objects. Comes with two eyepieces, finderscope, counterweights, tripod and EQ mount.

Featured in: Best telescopesBest beginner telescopes

Read more
View Deal
Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ
Great value
Save $20.95
Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $209 at Amazon

If you're new to telescopes and want to get a better look at the upcoming supermoons on November 5 and December 4, this Newtonian telescope is a good choice to start your stargazing journey. It's $25 more than it was for Prime Day, but we still think it's a good price.

Read more
View Deal
Unistellar Odyssey Pro
Combines smart tech with observational astronomy
Save $450
Unistellar Odyssey Pro: was $4,499 now $4,049 at Adorama

With the Unistellar Odyssey Pro, you get the intelligence of a smart telescope with the experience of observational astronomy, thanks to the Nikon eyepiece. Just choose a target from the list of visible subjects, and the Odyssey Pro will automatically locate and track it, while you sit back and enjoy the view from either your phone/tablet or through the eyepiece.

Read more
View Deal

Binocular deals

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80
Our top pick for stargazing
Save 24%
Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: was $209.95 now $159.59 at Amazon

These big astronomy binoculars have a whopping 20x magnification for detailed views of the moon, plus a great view of Jupiter's moons, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. They need to be mounted on a tripod, but the payoff is worth it. We gave them 4 stars in our full review.

'Best overall' in Best binoculars for stargazing

Read more
View Deal
Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42
Excellent for birdwatching
Save $54.46
Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $229.95 now $175.49 at Amazon

We recently conducted a group test of Celestron binoculars, with the Nature DX ED ranking higher than both the standard Nature DX and TrailSeeker models. The ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration entirely, making it excellent for birdwatching, handheld stargazing and general use without breaking the bank. They're $9 more than Prime Day, but they're still an excellent price.

Read more
View Deal
Celestron SkyMaster 25x70
Stargazing on a budget
Save 41%
Celestron SkyMaster 25x70: was $139.95 now $82.69 at Amazon

Excellent, budget-friendly binoculars that are surprisingly good for the money. We own the 15x magnification variant, so this 25x will produce even more detailed views of the moon, Jupiter's moons and bright deep-space objects.

Read more
View Deal
Celestron Cometron 7x50
Handheld stargazing on a budget
Save 24%
Celestron Cometron 7x50: was $47.95 now $36.42 at Amazon

These binoculars from Celestron are perfect for sweeping across the night sky without the need for a tripod. The 7x magnification is good for picking out stars you can't see with the naked eye, and the large 50mm objective lenses are ideal for low-light environments. Plus, they're only $36 — it's a no-brainer.

Read more
View Deal

Camera deals

Canon EOS R8
Canon's best entry-level full-frame
Save $210
Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,289 at Amazon

If you want to buy your first camera and jump straight into the full-frame market, the Canon EOS R8 is a fine choice, and it's the exact same price as it was during Prime Day. It produces beautiful images, handles noise well and is lightweight and user-friendly. We think it's one of the best beginner cameras out there, and we gave it 4.5 stars in our review.

Read more
View Deal
Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 + 50mm F1.8 Lenses
Full marks from us
Save $650
Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 + 50mm F1.8 Lenses: was $2,947.99 now $2,297.99 at Amazon

If video is important to you alongside stills photography, look no further than the Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX. This deal includes two lenses, and we awarded the camera 5 out of 5 stars in our full review. Plus, it's exactly the same price it was during Prime Day.

Read more
View Deal

Star projector deals

Dark Skys DS-FC
Educational and silent motor
Save $25
Dark Skys DS-FC: was $114.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

Another star projector to rival the Pococo and Orzorz, it projects real images via discs onto any surface — it's far more than just a pretty space-themed light. Not only is it a great educational tool, but the motor is nearly silent, making it perfect to fall asleep to.

Read our full Dark Skys DS-FX review
Featured in: Best star projectors

Read more
View Deal
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
Affordable
Save 20%
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This star projector offers a much more affordable alternative to the likes of the Orzorz and Pococo while still projecting scientifically accurate imagery, including constellations, nebulas and the moon and planets.

Read more
View Deal
Kimberley Lane
Kimberley Lane
E-commerce writer

Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optical equipment, reviewing camera gear from Sony, Canon, OM System and more. With over 6 years of photography experience, her skills span across landscape and seascape photography, wildlife, astrophotography and portrait work. Her photos have been featured in a number of national magazines, including Digital Camera World and Cosmopolitan. She has also contributed to our sister site Space.com and Tech Radar, and she regularly uses binoculars and telescopes to stargaze in the dark skies of South Wales.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.