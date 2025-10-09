Our top pick for stargazing Save 24%

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80:

was $209.95

now $159.59 at Amazon

These big astronomy binoculars have a whopping 20x magnification for detailed views of the moon, plus a great view of Jupiter's moons, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. They need to be mounted on a tripod, but the payoff is worth it. We gave them 4 stars in our full review.

'Best overall' in Best binoculars for stargazing