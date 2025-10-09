Prime Day deals extended: There's still a chance to save on cameras, binoculars and telescopes
These deals are still live after Prime Day, but we don't know how long for. This is your last chance to save on the best binoculars, cameras and telescopes before Black Friday.
Amazon Prime Day in October is over, but there's still a chance to save on the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras and star projectors. We've searched the web to find deals that are still live, and some of them are actually cheaper than they were during Prime Day.
Telescope deals
Our optics writer bought this telescope last year, and has enjoyed many evenings observing Saturn's rings, several of Jupiter's moons and some brighter deep space objects. Comes with two eyepieces, finderscope, counterweights, tripod and EQ mount.
Featured in: Best telescopes, Best beginner telescopes
If you're new to telescopes and want to get a better look at the upcoming supermoons on November 5 and December 4, this Newtonian telescope is a good choice to start your stargazing journey. It's $25 more than it was for Prime Day, but we still think it's a good price.
With the Unistellar Odyssey Pro, you get the intelligence of a smart telescope with the experience of observational astronomy, thanks to the Nikon eyepiece. Just choose a target from the list of visible subjects, and the Odyssey Pro will automatically locate and track it, while you sit back and enjoy the view from either your phone/tablet or through the eyepiece.
Binocular deals
These big astronomy binoculars have a whopping 20x magnification for detailed views of the moon, plus a great view of Jupiter's moons, star clusters and some deep-sky objects. They need to be mounted on a tripod, but the payoff is worth it. We gave them 4 stars in our full review.
'Best overall' in Best binoculars for stargazing
We recently conducted a group test of Celestron binoculars, with the Nature DX ED ranking higher than both the standard Nature DX and TrailSeeker models. The ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration entirely, making it excellent for birdwatching, handheld stargazing and general use without breaking the bank. They're $9 more than Prime Day, but they're still an excellent price.
Excellent, budget-friendly binoculars that are surprisingly good for the money. We own the 15x magnification variant, so this 25x will produce even more detailed views of the moon, Jupiter's moons and bright deep-space objects.
These binoculars from Celestron are perfect for sweeping across the night sky without the need for a tripod. The 7x magnification is good for picking out stars you can't see with the naked eye, and the large 50mm objective lenses are ideal for low-light environments. Plus, they're only $36 — it's a no-brainer.
Camera deals
If you want to buy your first camera and jump straight into the full-frame market, the Canon EOS R8 is a fine choice, and it's the exact same price as it was during Prime Day. It produces beautiful images, handles noise well and is lightweight and user-friendly. We think it's one of the best beginner cameras out there, and we gave it 4.5 stars in our review.
If video is important to you alongside stills photography, look no further than the Panasonic LUMIX S5 IIX. This deal includes two lenses, and we awarded the camera 5 out of 5 stars in our full review. Plus, it's exactly the same price it was during Prime Day.
Star projector deals
Another star projector to rival the Pococo and Orzorz, it projects real images via discs onto any surface — it's far more than just a pretty space-themed light. Not only is it a great educational tool, but the motor is nearly silent, making it perfect to fall asleep to.
Read our full Dark Skys DS-FX review
Featured in: Best star projectors
This star projector offers a much more affordable alternative to the likes of the Orzorz and Pococo while still projecting scientifically accurate imagery, including constellations, nebulas and the moon and planets.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
