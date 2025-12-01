The last supermoon of the year — known as the Cold Moon — will occur on Thursday, December 4, so you don't have long left to shop for stargazing gear before Cyber Monday ends later tonight.

We've rounded up some deals on our favorite telescopes, binoculars and cameras that will give you a better chance of seeing this breathtaking sight up close. The best telescopes will enable you to see the moon and beyond, and we've listed some of the best binoculars for stargazing, both tripod-mountable and handheld options. Plus, the best astrophotography cameras are perfect for capturing high-quality images of our lunar friend.

Not only is Cyber Monday ending tonight, but you'll need to make sure you allow enough time for delivery so you don't miss it. For more of the best Cyber Monday deals, head over to our Cyber Monday hub.

Cyber Monday telescope deals we recommend

Moon & planets Save 25% ($63.10) Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 80AZ: was $249.95 now $186.85 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The perfect entry-level telescope for viewing the moon and planets, the StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ connects to your smartphone using the StarSense app, which guides you around the sky based on your time and location, so you don't need any prior knowledge of the night sky. The 80mm aperture is best suited for lunar and planetary views, but won't be large enough for deep-sky observations. It's great for viewing the moon, Jupiter's moons and Saturn's rings, as well as getting a closer look at star clusters. Its compact frame and easy-to-use nature are perfect for adults and kids.

Moon & bright deep sky objects Save 30% ($77.56) Celestron Starsense Explorer LT 114AZ: was $259.95 now $182.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you want something more powerful than the 80AZ model we mentioned above, this 114AZ model is exactly the same scope, but with a larger aperture — more light-gathering power. This means that you'll have a better chance of observing some of the brighter deep-sky objects, like the Andromeda Galaxy and Orion Nebula. It's still a convenient and easy 'setup-and-go' scope, although you'll notice it's slightly bigger than the 80AZ, so it's not the most compact telescope. This model is better suited to those who want to really sink their teeth into astronomy, as opposed to just looking at the moon.

Great for beginners and kids Save 24% ($23.95) Celestron Powerseeker 60AZ: was $99.95 now $76 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A super simple, super affordable setup here, this 60mm telescope is ideal for complete beginners and kids. But don't let the price fool you, this telescope is much more than just a cheap toy. For under $80, you'll be treated to beautiful views of the moon and planets, and some users say you can even see Andromeda.

Cyber Monday binocular deals

Big astronomy binoculars Save 21% ($29.96) Celestron Skymaster 25x70: was $139.95 now $109.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These big astronomy binoculars for stargazing have a huge 25x magnification and 70mm objective lenses — the perfect recipe for observing the night sky. We tested the 15x70 model, which isn't on offer anymore, but we thought they were awesome for viewing the moon, planets and some brighter deep-sky objects like Andromeda. With this 25x pair, you'll be able to get even closer to your chosen subject. Take note — these will need to be mounted on a tripod due to their size and magnification. If you want a handheld pair, check out the next two models.

Budget stargazing Save $4.05 Celestron Upclose G2 10x50: was $51.95 now $47.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These budget-friendly porro prism binoculars are perfect for anyone who wants to get a closer look at the full moon without having to spend hundreds. They were the first pair of binoculars our optics writer ever bought, and although they aren't the best optical quality in the world, they do the job nicely for under $50. Plus, at this affordable price, they'd be a great pair of binoculars for kids.

Excellent quality Save $50 Celestron Nature DX ED 10x50: was $269.95 now $219.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For an increase in quality, these 10x50s have ED (extra-low dispersion) glass, which eliminates chromatic aberration that often shows up as purple and yellow color fringing around highly contrasted subjects — like the moon. Although there's still the tiniest sliver of fringing (to anyone like us who is incredibly picky), on the whole, it does what it says on the tin. The 50mm objective lenses are perfect for low-light observations while still keeping things relatively lightweight. We reviewed the 10x42 variant and thought it was excellent value for money.

Cyber Monday camera deals