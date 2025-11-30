Finding great stocking fillers can be frustrating, especially if the person you're buying for already has everything, is fussy or you just don't know them that well. If you've drawn the office introvert for your Secret Santa, we think they'll love the Occer 12x25 compact binoculars — and they're now under $20 in this Black Friday deal.

In our full Occer 12x25 review, they packed an optical punch we weren't expecting. At first glance, they look like a child's toy, and the price would certainly reflect that, but they have decently sharp views and are ideal for slipping into a coat pocket or backpack to take anywhere. Sure, they won't stack up against the very best binoculars for birdwatching or have big objective lenses like astronomy binoculars, but for portability and price, you can't go wrong.

Image 1 of 3 They come with a carry bag and a strap. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

They feel surprisingly sturdy in the hand and are constructed from resilient hard plastic with rubber grips on the side. If you're buying them for a child, they'd be able to handle a bit of wear and tear and rough handling.

We did notice a fair amount of chromatic aberration — yellow and purple fringing around highly contrasted subjects — which isn't totally unexpected given the low price. Still, we didn't find it particularly distracting, and it would be much less apparent to the untrained eye. The views were a little soft around the edges, but overall, we have nothing to complain about.

The 12x magnification gives you a lot to work with, but the 25mm objective lens diameter means they won't be suitable for use after dark or for stargazing. They're really a binocular to keep in your car or bag for casual use, or for curious kids who want a better look at the world around them.

Key features: Reverse porro prism design, 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens diameter, 273-degree angular field of view, field of view 896 feet (273 meters) / 3,280 feet (1,000 meters), 15mm eye relief, 8.8oz / 249g, 4.4 x 4 x 1.9-inches / 112 x 102 x 48mm.

Price history: Before today's deal, they tended to fluctuate between $27 and $35, with this low price of $19 being the cheapest we've seen them all year.

Reviews consensus: We half expected them to perform like a toy, but they're surprisingly good for the money, and compact enough to take anywhere with you. For under $20, they're a steal.

Featured in guides: Best compact binoculars, Best binoculars for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable, compact pair of binoculars that aren't terrible. For under $20, we'd say they tick all those boxes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair of quality optics for enthusiastic astronomers or birders.

