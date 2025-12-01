Today's biggest science news: X-class solar flares | Chernobyl fungus | Modern humans interbred with 'hobbits'

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Clam-plane supernova (Image credit: ESO/L. Calçada) What does a nuclear explosion in space look like? As it turns out, not perfectly spherical, Live Science contributor Shreejaya Karantha writes. New observations taken by Chile’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed that, as massive stars run out of fuel to fuse and burst, their first light isn’t emitted in all directions equally, but along a shockwave stretched along one axis, much like a clam. You can read the full story here .

Chernobyl mushroom could be feeding on radiation (Image credit: Getty) Onto terrestrial radiation now, and there are intriguing reports doing the rounds that a fungus may be using the radiation in the Chernobyl exclusion zone as food. The fungus is called Cladosporium sphaerospermum and the strange process it could be using to mop up Chernobyl’s radiation is called radiosynthesis, which deploys melanin to metabolise ionising radiation, the BBC reports . The process of radiosynthesis remains hypothetical for the time being, but it could stand as a potential new foundation for life on Earth. That means that instead of photosynthesis, the fungus may be thriving off the exploded fissile material of Ukraine’s dark star. (Chernobyl is Ukrainian for wormwood, a prophesied star in The Book Of Revelation that falls to Earth to poison the waters).

Solar flares corrupt airplanes An Egyptair AIrbus A320 SU-GCC (Image credit: vaalaa / Shutterstock.com) How much disruption can space weather really cause? Surprisingly, the answer is a lot — just ask Airbus. Solar eruptions can grow to truly catastrophic scales , having the potential to wreak havoc on electrical systems and Earth-orbiting satellites. Even aircraft aren’t immune from geomagnetic storms, as news broke over the weekend that aircraft manufacturer Airbus has recalled thousands of its A320 passenger jets owing to a fault that enabled intense solar radiation to "corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls", Gizmodo reports . The A320 is the most delivered jetliner in history, and the recall has severely impacted some airlines such as Colombia’s Avianca, which said the issue had affected 70% of its fleet. And as solar activity continues to unexpectedly ramp up in its activity for the next few decades , the issues posed by it are only likely to get worse.