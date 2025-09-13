Science news this week: NASA finds best evidence of life on Mars and and scientists invent visible time crystals

In this week's science news, we reported on the best evidence for life on Mars, confirmation of a Stephen Hawking black hole theory, LA's toxic barrel graveyard, and mysterious lights dancing across a camera in Patagonia.

This week's science news has been out of this world, with NASA's announcement that speckled rocks found on Mars may be the clearest sign yet that life once existed on the Red Planet .

The rocks all contain flecks of leopard-like spots that, on Earth at least, are telltale signs of chemical reactions that microbes use for energy. This, alongside the presence of organic compounds and evidence of water once flowing through the rocks, has gotten scientists seriously excited.

But keep the Champagne corked, because it's still possible that the marks may have been left by inorganic processes, meaning we'll have to wait for the politically endangered Mars Sample Return mission before we know for sure.

This week also thankfully brought us more conclusive news from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO). By detecting faint ripples in space-time released by the merger of two distant black holes, the detector finally confirmed a decades-old theory by Stephen Hawking that the cosmic monsters link general relativity to quantum mechanics.

Tying these two threads together into a theory of everything could be achieved with just one trip to a black hole. But making that trip would require some serious cellular engineering — if news of human stem cells experiencing accelerated aging in space is anything to go by. In the meantime, our planet has a close flyby by the asteroid Apophis and some strange-looking solar eruptions to get through.

LA's 'halo' barrel mystery begins to unravel

A vast barrel graveyard was discovered off the cost of LA in 2020. Scientists are finally getting answers for what could be inside them. (Image credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute.)

They appeared under the lights of deep-sea survey robots working off the coast of Los Angeles in 2020 — a graveyard of 27,000 barrels encircled by haloes of whitish, toxic sediment many at the time believed to be the banned pesticide DDT. Yet the exact quantity of the barrels, who put them there, and what they may contain remain unknown to this day.

However, a new study has shed some light into the murky situation. Analyzing samples collected from five of the barrels, researchers found that they didn't contain DDT after all, but caustic alkaline waste capable of killing most of the marine life in the vicinity. They also discovered the chemical reactions that form the haloes themselves, which they will use to identify the overall extent of the toxic spill.

Life's Little Mysteries

Humans and chimps do share a lot of DNA, but this fact alone is not what counts. (Image credit: Picture by Tambako the Jaguar via Getty Images)

Humans and chimpanzees share nearly 99% of their genetic material: It's a frequently repeated truism about us and one of our closest-living relatives, but is it even true? It turns out not really, and even the comparison itself obscures a deeper truth about how DNA makes humans and chimps in the first place .

Visible time crystals created

Scientists have created so many time crystals, but this is the first time they've made one visible to human eyes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only theorized in 2012, time crystals have been captivating us since they were first created in 2016. Since those early years, scientists have replicated the fascinating phenomenon in a variety of systems, but none of them can be seen directly.

That's now changed, with the announcement that scientists have made visible time crystals out of the liquid crystals typically found inside LCD screens. These aren't just an intriguing demonstration of the bizarre quantum workings of time crystals, they could have practical applications too — possibly appearing on future high-denomination bills as anti-counterfeiting designs.

Science Long Read

Bizarre lights spotted in Chile have prompted a scientific investigation. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rodrigo Bravo Garrido)

Just past midnight, in the silence and dark of Chile's far South Patagonia region, a camera trap picked up something inexplicable: Across three photos, intense lights danced downward in front of the lens.

Could they have been a camera artifact, ball lightning, or even UFOs? Live Science reported on the hunt for answers.

Science in pictures

This is the first, and so far only, photo of 3I/ATLAS glowing green. Scientists are debating why. (Image credit: Michael Jäger/Gerald Rhemann)

New photos of the comet 3I/ATLAS captured during the recent "blood moon" total eclipse appeared to show a surprising development — the comet, an interloper from beyond our solar system, may be turning green .

The most common explanation for this strange change (and no, it's not little green men) is the presence of diatomic carbon in the comet's coma, its fuzzy, temporary atmosphere. Yet with no diatomic carbon yet to be detected by spectroscopic observations, the jury is still out. Astronomers will need to take follow-up photos to confirm the effect and investigate its cause.

