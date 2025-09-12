Have you gotten this year's COVID vaccine?

Are you a person based in the U.S. who has tried to get the COVID vaccine this year? We want to hear from you.

Each fall, updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccines come out around the same time as the annual flu shot. And just like the flu shot, these updated COVID vaccines are formulated to protect against virus strains that people are more likely to encounter in the coming months, as opposed to strains that were rampant the year prior.

But this year, the hunt for an updated COVID vaccine may be fraught.

In August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance limiting the groups that are recommended to get the updated shot: Only people ages 65 or older or those who are at least 6 months old with one underlying health condition that increases their risk of a severe COVID infection are covered. Those outside these two groups may have to consult a doctor to get a prescription before seeking a COVID shot, and even then, it might not be covered by their insurance. The situation is confusing, and the picture varies from state to state.

Typically, vaccine advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also weigh it with their own COVID vaccine recommendations, and that should happen next week (Sept. 18 to 19). But prominent opponents to vaccines have recently been added to that committee, so it's unclear how it will rule.

Some states are already breaking from the federal guidance. For instance, Minnesota and New York have issued executive orders to try and expand their residents' access to the shots, and New Jersey's health department has issued a directive with the same intent. Oregon, Washington, California and Hawaii have formed an alliance to provide their residents with unified recommendations on vaccines, although they've yet to issue details on the 2025-2026 COVID shots.

Have you tried to get a COVID vaccine this year? If so, how did it go? Tell us in the poll below, and if you've encountered specific issues while getting this year's COVID vaccine, let us know what they were in the comments. Live Science will publish additional guidance on the 2025-2026 COVID vaccine next week, so stay tuned for that article, too.

