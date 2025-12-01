NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal is one of the strongest on the table this year, offering 77% off plus three extra months free on its 1 and 2 year plans.

Depending on the tier you choose, prices range from $4.59 to $8.49 per month for 1-year plans, or as low as $2.99 to $6.89 per month on 2-year plans.

For traveling photographers — whether you're chasing dark skies or tracking wildlife — NordVPN's biggest advantage is reliable protection on shaky Wi-Fi. Using open networks in hotels, airports or even coffee shops is often unavoidable, and the encrypted connection can help safeguard your passwords, backups, private information and file transfers.

All options include fast servers, solid security tools and multiple plan variations so you can pick the level of protection and perks that suit you. NordVPN's deal spans four tiers: Basic, which gives you the core VPN and secure, encrypted browsing; Plus, which adds a password manager and data-breach scanner; Complete, which includes all of the above plus encrypted cloud storage; and Prime, which bundles in Nord's full security suite for the most comprehensive protection. All four tiers are available on the discounted 1 and 2 year plans.

77% off + three extra months free Save 74% Nord VPN: was $312.03 now $80.73 at NordVPN Get 77% off plus an extra three months free with NordVPN's 1 and 2-year plans. Prices start at $2.99 per month on 2-year options, with four-tier options. All plans include fast, secure browsing with added tools available as you move up the tiers. It's a simple way to get strong online protection for far less than usual.

It's also helpful during long travel days or even just downtime at home. If you want to access your usual streaming library or watch content only available in certain countries, switching virtual locations unlocks tons of new online shows. That includes wildlife and space documentaries like Animals Up Close and Among The Stars on Disney+ (where you can also take advantage of Cyber Monday deals).

