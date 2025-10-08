Prime Day in October (Big Deal Days) 2025 ends at midnight tonight. We've been monitoring all of the best deals on products we would recommend, from telescopes to Lego and cameras to star projectors and we have found some true and genuine bargains.

Star projectors come in all shapes and sizes. They can be scientifically accurate, they can set an ambiance, they can be a STEM set and they can work as a night light. Newer models are often rechargeable and some come with a decent built-in speaker. We have reviewed every model you see here, and below, you'll find the best worthwhile star projector deals that are still available until midnight on this October Prime Day.

Star projector reviewer Star projector reviewer Tantse Walter Contributing writer As Live Science's resident star projector reviewer I have tested almost every single star projector you can buy. Whether night light models for kids or scientifically accurate and realistic home planetariums, I've tried them all. There are certainly models I would recommend avoiding, that's why I've curated this list of the best star projector deals for Prime Big Deal Days, ending tonight.

Save $46 Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $125.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of our top picks, offering bright, vivid projections and convenient rechargeable functionality. It's available in three colors, and this deal includes two interchangeable projection discs.

Save $12 Orzorz Galaxy Light: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon Save 20% on the Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector. This rechargeable device projects crisp, high-quality imagery and comes with five slides included, with additional discs available to grow your collection. Don't forget to apply the coupon at checkout to claim the discount.

Save 47% Astronaut Star Projector: was $49.99 now $26.56 at Amazon We'll level with you, we've seen this projector as low as $8, but that was years ago and this little guy has increased in popularity since then. At less than $30, we're still very happy to recommend this for any child's bedroom.

Save 36% FLITI Galaxy Lights Projector: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon FLITI's star projector boasts incredible coverage, transforming your entire bedroom ceiling into a stunning nebula. The lasers aren't impressive, and the build quality isn't the best, but for $31 to transform your entire space, we'd still recommend it.

Save 20% Cadrim Star Projector: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Our friends at Space.com gave this star projector 4 out of 5 stars in their review. It doesn't take up much space on your shelf and boasts technology that is in more expensive models.

Save 28% Govee Star Projector: was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Not the cheapest, but this is a great projector with a good-quality speaker. We were impressed with the super-quick smart home connectivity and the bright and dynamic lighting effects.

Save 25% Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $49.99 now $37.49 at Amazon This star projector provides an affordable alternative to the likes of the Orzorz and Pococo while still projecting scientifically accurate imagery, including constellations, nebulas and the moon and planets.