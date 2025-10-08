Hurry — we'd buy these star projectors now, before Prime Day ends
These are the best deals on the only models worth buying this Prime Day in October. Trust us, we've been reviewing star projectors for years!
Prime Day in October (Big Deal Days) 2025 ends at midnight tonight. We've been monitoring all of the best deals on products we would recommend, from telescopes to Lego and cameras to star projectors and we have found some true and genuine bargains.
Star projectors come in all shapes and sizes. They can be scientifically accurate, they can set an ambiance, they can be a STEM set and they can work as a night light. Newer models are often rechargeable and some come with a decent built-in speaker. We have reviewed every model you see here, and below, you'll find the best worthwhile star projector deals that are still available until midnight on this October Prime Day.
As Live Science's resident star projector reviewer I have tested almost every single star projector you can buy. Whether night light models for kids or scientifically accurate and realistic home planetariums, I've tried them all. There are certainly models I would recommend avoiding, that's why I've curated this list of the best star projector deals for Prime Big Deal Days, ending tonight.
The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of our top picks, offering bright, vivid projections and convenient rechargeable functionality. It’s available in three colors, and this deal includes two interchangeable projection discs.
Save 20% on the Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector. This rechargeable device projects crisp, high-quality imagery and comes with five slides included, with additional discs available to grow your collection. Don’t forget to apply the coupon at checkout to claim the discount.
We'll level with you, we've seen this projector as low as $8, but that was years ago and this little guy has increased in popularity since then. At less than $30, we're still very happy to recommend this for any child's bedroom.
FLITI's star projector boasts incredible coverage, transforming your entire bedroom ceiling into a stunning nebula. The lasers aren't impressive, and the build quality isn't the best, but for $31 to transform your entire space, we'd still recommend it.
Our friends at Space.com gave this star projector 4 out of 5 stars in their review. It doesn't take up much space on your shelf and boasts technology that is in more expensive models.
Not the cheapest, but this is a great projector with a good-quality speaker. We were impressed with the super-quick smart home connectivity and the bright and dynamic lighting effects.
This star projector provides an affordable alternative to the likes of the Orzorz and Pococo while still projecting scientifically accurate imagery, including constellations, nebulas and the moon and planets.
The egg-shaped design of this projector is unlike anything else on the market and kids love it. For $20, the quality is eggcellent, too.
We have seen this projector for around $20 in the past, but for a palm-sized star projector that can change the ambiance of an entire room at the touch of a button, it is still a pretty good deal.
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky. She is currently a contributing writer to both Space.com and LiveScience.com.
