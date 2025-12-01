The 7 best running headphone deals that remain for Cyber Monday
Last-minute Cyber Monday shopping this evening? Get the best running headphones for less. Whether you're a seasoned runner or plan to start as a New Year's resolution, one of these will be the perfect pair for you.
There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday, and some of the best running headphone deals have already expired. Below are 7 deals that are still live and still worth parting with your hard-earned cash for.
Why did we choose these models? Well, they have all been tested by our in-house and contributing experts, and all score highly in our hands-on reviews. All of them feature in at least one of our 'best of' guides, including best running headphones and best bone conduction headphones.
We have checked each of the prices below to make sure we are showing you the cheapest option. No need to scour the internet for a better deal, we have already found them.
Best Cyber Monday deals on running headphones
Read moreRead less▼
Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. They sit at the top of our best bone-conduction headphones, and for good reason. You will be hard-pressed to find a better combination of sound quality, battery life and comfort. We like that you can still be aware of your surroundings when running. If you want to take your bone conduction headphones swimming too, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the waterproof OpenSwim Pro, also discounted to $124.95.
Price check: Best Buy $124.99, Walmart $124.95
Read moreRead less▼
Save $40 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. You missed out on saving $100, but that just shows these deals really won't hang around forever. These are an older model of AirPods, but they are still some of the best options for Apple users. These earbuds are dust, sweat, and water resistant (IP54-protected from water splashes from any direction), plus they come with 30 hours of battery life and four pairs of spare silicone tips.
Price check: Walmart $199
Read moreRead less▼
Save 25% on the Beats Fit Pro. While the battery 'only' lasts six hours, we thought the noise cancellation was more than adequate. Perfect when you're pounding away on a treadmill.
Price check: BestBuy $179 | Amazon $149
Read moreRead less▼
Save 20% at several retailers on the second iteration of our favorite Beats Powerbeats Pro. Thanks to their secure-fitting earhooks, easy-to-operate buttons, built-in heart rate monitoring, and a huge 45 hours of battery life, they are a solid choice for outdoor runners and gym-goers. Be mindful that there isn't Active Noise Cancellation, though, if this is something that is important to you.
Price check: Best Buy $199.99, Walmart $199.95
Read moreRead less▼
Save $20. Sure, this isn't the biggest discount compared to others, but these are our favorite bone-conduction headphones for runners. They are especially great if you already own a Suunto watch. Get real-time running feedback straight into your ears.
Price check: Suunto $179, Macy's $179
Read moreRead less▼
Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun. An older version of the Shokz bone-conduction running headphones, but they are still a great choice, especially for under $90. 36,000 reviews on Amazon can't be wrong.
Price check: Best Buy $89.99, Target $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
Save a huge 40% on these well-reviewed running headphones. We scored the older model of this earbud 4 out of 5 stars in our hands-on review, and this version offers even better noise cancelling, better battery life, and simpler controls. There's also a built-in display in the case to check your battery status without needing your phone.
Price check: Amazon $119
Anna Gora is a health writer and product tester at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutrition expert and fitness coach with nearly 13 years of professional experience. A keen audiophile and big music lover, she has personally tried and tested all the models in our guides to the best sleep headphones and best bone conduction headphones, and never leaves the house without her trusted earbuds.
- We are currently hunting high and low for all the best Cyber Monday deals of 2025 so be sure to check out every deal we've found over on our main hub.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.