The 7 best running headphone deals that remain for Cyber Monday

Deals
By published

Last-minute Cyber Monday shopping this evening? Get the best running headphones for less. Whether you're a seasoned runner or plan to start as a New Year's resolution, one of these will be the perfect pair for you.

Cyber Monday headphone deal heading photo
(Image credit: Shokzz, Suunto, Bose, Beats, Anker)
Jump to:

There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday, and some of the best running headphone deals have already expired. Below are 7 deals that are still live and still worth parting with your hard-earned cash for.

Why did we choose these models? Well, they have all been tested by our in-house and contributing experts, and all score highly in our hands-on reviews. All of them feature in at least one of our 'best of' guides, including best running headphones and best bone conduction headphones.

Best Cyber Monday deals on running headphones

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Best overall
Save 31% ($55)
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. They sit at the top of our best bone-conduction headphones, and for good reason. You will be hard-pressed to find a better combination of sound quality, battery life and comfort. We like that you can still be aware of your surroundings when running. If you want to take your bone conduction headphones swimming too, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the waterproof OpenSwim Pro, also discounted to $124.95.

Price check: Best Buy $124.99, Walmart $124.95

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Best for Apple users
Save 20% ($48.50)
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $239 now $190.50 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Save $40 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. You missed out on saving $100, but that just shows these deals really won't hang around forever. These are an older model of AirPods, but they are still some of the best options for Apple users. These earbuds are dust, sweat, and water resistant (IP54-protected from water splashes from any direction), plus they come with 30 hours of battery life and four pairs of spare silicone tips.

Price check: Walmart $199

View Deal
Beats Fit Pro
Best for the treadmill
Save 28% ($56.45)
Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $143.50 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

Save 25% on the Beats Fit Pro. While the battery 'only' lasts six hours, we thought the noise cancellation was more than adequate. Perfect when you're pounding away on a treadmill.

Price check: BestBuy $179 | Amazon $149

View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Best Beats
Save 20% ($50.04)
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $199.95 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 20% at several retailers on the second iteration of our favorite Beats Powerbeats Pro. Thanks to their secure-fitting earhooks, easy-to-operate buttons, built-in heart rate monitoring, and a huge 45 hours of battery life, they are a solid choice for outdoor runners and gym-goers. Be mindful that there isn't Active Noise Cancellation, though, if this is something that is important to you.

Price check: Best Buy $199.99, Walmart $199.95

View Deal
Suunto Wing 2
Best bone conduction
Save $20
Suunto Wing 2: was $179 now $159 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save $20. Sure, this isn't the biggest discount compared to others, but these are our favorite bone-conduction headphones for runners. They are especially great if you already own a Suunto watch. Get real-time running feedback straight into your ears.

Price check: Suunto $179, Macy's $179

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun
Best value
Save 31% ($40)
Shokz OpenRun: was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun. An older version of the Shokz bone-conduction running headphones, but they are still a great choice, especially for under $90. 36,000 reviews on Amazon can't be wrong.

Price check: Best Buy $89.99, Target $89.99

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro
Best hands-free
Save 40% ($60)
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

Save a huge 40% on these well-reviewed running headphones. We scored the older model of this earbud 4 out of 5 stars in our hands-on review, and this version offers even better noise cancelling, better battery life, and simpler controls. There's also a built-in display in the case to check your battery status without needing your phone.

Price check: Amazon $119

View Deal
Anna Gora Health Writer
Anna Gora

Anna Gora is a health writer and product tester at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutrition expert and fitness coach with nearly 13 years of professional experience. A keen audiophile and big music lover, she has personally tried and tested all the models in our guides to the best sleep headphones and best bone conduction headphones, and never leaves the house without her trusted earbuds.