Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy sports headphones, whether you are looking for a pair of top-rated running earbuds or pondering on your first-ever bone conduction headset. But which model should you buy? With so many deals around, it is difficult to discern which sports headphones are truly worth your hard-earned money. Do not worry, though, as this is where we step in.

We have scoured the Black Friday sales to bring you a curated list of the 10 best deals we have found. You can trust our judgement — as keen audiophiles and fitness professionals with nearly 13 years of professional experience, we know a thing or two about good quality headphones. Plus, we have vetted each deal to make sure they are the cheapest around. Now, you can exercise to your favorite tunes without breaking the bank.

Anna Gora Health writer and personal trainer Anna Gora is a health writer and product tester at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutrition expert and fitness coach with nearly 13 years of professional experience. A keen audiophile and big music lover, she has personally tried and tested all the models in our guides to the best sleep headphones and best bone conduction headphones, and never leaves the house without her trusted earbuds.

Best Black Friday deals on sports earbuds

Best budget pick Save 32% ($22) CMF Buds Pro 2: was $69 now $47 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 32% on the CMF Buds Pro 2, one of the best budget earbuds we have ever tested. They are sweatproof, good-looking and comfortable to wear, and more importantly, they sound exceptionally well for their price point. What's not to like? Price check: Walmart $55

Best Black Friday deals on open-ear headphones

Best for comfort Save 43% ($42.57) OpenRock S2: was $98.99 now $56.42 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 39% on the OpenRock S2, the lightest and most comfortable open-ear sports buds we have ever tested. You can easily forget you are even wearing them. A fabulous option for those who struggle with ear pressure and tension headaches.