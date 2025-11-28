Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy sports headphones, whether you are looking for a pair of top-rated running earbuds or pondering on your first-ever bone conduction headset. But which model should you buy? With so many deals around, it is difficult to discern which sports headphones are truly worth your hard-earned money. Do not worry, though, as this is where we step in.
We have scoured the Black Friday sales to bring you a curated list of the 10 best deals we have found. You can trust our judgement — as keen audiophiles and fitness professionals with nearly 13 years of professional experience, we know a thing or two about good quality headphones. Plus, we have vetted each deal to make sure they are the cheapest around. Now, you can exercise to your favorite tunes without breaking the bank.
Anna Gora is a health writer and product tester at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutrition expert and fitness coach with nearly 13 years of professional experience. A keen audiophile and big music lover, she has personally tried and tested all the models in our guides to the best sleep headphones and best bone conduction headphones, and never leaves the house without her trusted earbuds.
Best Black Friday deals on sports earbuds
Read moreRead less▼
Save 42% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. It is an older model, true, but we still consider it one of the best options for iPhone users. These sleek earbuds are dust-, sweat- and waterproof, plus they come with 30 hours of battery life and four pairs of silicone tips.
Price check: Best Buy $179
Read moreRead less▼
Save 47% on Apple AirPods 4, one of the best-value earbuds for iPhone users. They have a more open fit and slightly less powerful ANC than the Apple AirPods Pro 2 mentioned above, but they come at a much wallet-friendly price point.
Price check: Amazon $69, Target $69
Read moreRead less▼
Save 28% on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds. Thanks to their powerful noise cancellation features, ultra-comfortable fit and great sound quality, they are our 'go-to' option for undisturbed gym workouts.
Price check: Best Buy $129, Walmart $129
Read moreRead less▼
Save 20% on the second iteration of our favorite Beats Powerbeats Pro. Thanks to their secure-fitting earhooks, built-in heart rate monitoring and 45 hours of battery life, they are one of the most popular earbuds among gym-goers worldwide.
Price check: Best Buy $199.99, Walmart $199.95
Read moreRead less▼
Save 32% on the CMF Buds Pro 2, one of the best budget earbuds we have ever tested. They are sweatproof, good-looking and comfortable to wear, and more importantly, they sound exceptionally well for their price point. What's not to like?
Price check: Walmart $55
Read moreRead less▼
Save 50% on the Soundcore P30i sports earbuds. Powerful, bass-heavy sound, effective active noise cancellation, dedicated app and up to 45 hours of battery life, all for less than $25? Sign us up!
Price check: Walmart $24.99, Best Buy $39.99
Best Black Friday deals on open-ear headphones
Read moreRead less▼
Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, our all-time favorite bone conduction headphones and an excellent pick for runners and hikers. You will be hard-pressed to find a better combination of sound quality, comfort and battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $124.99, Walmart $124.95
Read moreRead less▼
Save 31% on the Shokz OpenRun, one of the best-value bone conduction headphones on the market. With their secure fit, customizable designs and good sound quality, they punch way above their affordable price point.
Price check: Best Buy $89.99, Target $89.99
Read moreRead less▼
Save 39% on the OpenRock S2, the lightest and most comfortable open-ear sports buds we have ever tested. You can easily forget you are even wearing them. A fabulous option for those who struggle with ear pressure and tension headaches.
Best Black Friday deals on swimming headphones
Read moreRead less▼
Save 25% on the H20 Audio Tri 2 Pro, our favorite all-rounder bone conduction headphones. With their IPX8 waterproof rating, quality build and 8GB of internal storage, they perform just as well in the gym as they do in a swimming pool.
Price check: Best Buy $149.99, Walmart $199.99, Target $199.99
Read moreRead less▼
Save 22% on the colorful Suunto Aqua swimming headphones. Highly waterproof, long-lasting and equipped with head movement control and dual microphone, they can easily compete with the market-leading Shokz OpenSwim Pro.
Price check: Walmart $179, Best Buy $179, Suunto $139
- We are currently hunting high and low for all the best Black Friday deals of 2025 so be sure to check out every deal we've found over on our main hub.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.