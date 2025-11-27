We're mid-review and we can't wait to tell you about this Soocas NEOS II electric toothbrush deal

We have had the Dark Violet version of this toothbrush in our hands for the past couple of weeks, using it daily. The best thing about it for us, so far, is that it has actually cut down on our morning routine and encouraged us to be more 'on it' with flossing. How? It is a sonic toothbrush and a water dental flosser in one sleek device.

You won't find it in any of our 'best of' guides yet, as we put everything through its paces before we give our final verdict. Given our testing has landed during the Black Friday sales, it would be a shame for you to miss out on a toothbrush we rate just because we haven't got around to publishing our hands-on review yet. It works well, it has improved our efficiency, and it looks great. The battery life seems to be ongoing and it takes up much less space than having two separate devices. Overall, we are impressed.

Soocas NEOS II: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Soocas NEOS II isn't just an electric toothbrush. It is a game-changing oral-care upgrade engineered for people, like us, who value both performance and convenience. By combining high-frequency sonic brushing with a built-in water flosser, it tackles plaque, debris, and gum health in one go.

We previously used a 'standard' electric toothbrush and a separate water flosser. In reality, though, dragging out a second device felt like too much hassle. Instead, it lived in the cluttered bathroom cupboard, gathering dust rather than improving our dental routine.

Enter the Soocas NEOS II. This all-in-one stylish device now sits proudly on the bathroom shelf, and we use it twice a day without fail. It offers two streamlined modes, "Deep Clean" and "Quick Floss", each with three adjustable intensity levels to match your preference and gum sensitivity.

Inside is a hollow sonic motor paired with the smallest pump currently on the market, generating an ultra-fine 0.6 mm water stream at up to 124.3 PSI. In short, the brush head vibrates at a very high speed to efficiently break up debris and plaque, while the thin jet stream reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Within just a couple of weeks, we have noticed smoother-feeling teeth, fresher breath for longer, and perhaps most surprisingly, a genuine willingness to floss daily. Why? Because now it's effortless and there are no excuses!

Key features: 2-in-1 sonic toothbrush and dental flosser. 30-day battery life, charging indicator, 2 main modes with three different intensities.

Price history: This has been on the market at around $179 since its release. It has dipped to $149.99 a couple of times and has matched the current price of $119.99 for special events like Prime Day.

Price comparison: Amazon $119.99 | Best Buy $119.99 | Walmart $119.99

Reviews consensus: on Amazon, there are 726 ratings for this relatively new product. 74% of users rate it 5 stars, with many noting a positive change in gum health and freshness, as we have. Users also love the very long battery life. We've not had to charge it in two weeks yet, and we shouldn't need to for a couple more.

Featured in guides: Watch this space, but we expect to see it in our best electric toothbrush guide in the next month or so.

✅ Buy it if: You like to hit two birds with one stone. Brush and floss together.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already self-disciplined enough to floss separately to brushing each day.

