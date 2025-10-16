The Oral-B iO Series 9 needs no introduction. Sleek, durable and app-connected, it is one of the handful of models available on the market that offer a whopping seven brushing modes and AI-powered brushing guidance. This smart gem can actively help take your dental care routine to the next level, and that is not something that many toothbrushes can do. We were delighted to see it drop to the lowest-ever price during the last Prime Day sale, but if you missed your chance to save back then, do not despair — this electric toothbrush is now back on sale.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 in black onyx color is now a massive 30% off at Best Buy, saving you a round $100. If you want to save an additional four cents, you can also get this model at Walmart.

It may not be the most affordable model out there, but it is worth it. We gave this electric toothbrush a strong four-star rating in our full Oral-B iO Series 9 review, and we only knocked off that one remaining star due to its high price at the time of testing. Now that it costs just $229.99, this drawback is no longer there.

Premium electric toothbrush Save 30% ($100) Oral-B iO Series 9: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Oral-B iO Series 9 at Best Buy. Sleek, stylish and equipped with an ultra-responsive pressure sensor and an AI-powered app, this state-of-the-art electric toothbrush will help you take your dental care routine to another level. The cherry on top? It comes with a travel-friendly carrying case and three brush heads. Price check: Walmart $229.95

Image 1 of 3 The Oral-B iO Series 9 is one of our all-time favorite smart-enabled electric toothbrushes. (Image credit: Mina Frost) (Image credit: Mina Frost) (Image credit: Mina Frost)

For almost two years, the Oral-B iO Series 9 firmly held the title of the best option for smart features in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes. Admittedly, we had to concede its prized spot the moment we tried the even more premium iO Series 10. Still, it remains one of our all-time favorite smart devices.

What we liked most about this electric toothbrush is that it can act like your own pocket-sized dental hygienist. The Oral-B iO Series 9 does a fabulous job of tracking your brushing movements and dental care habits, then using artificial intelligence to analyse the collected data and come up with helpful tips on how best to improve your brushing technique. This feature can be particularly useful for those with complex dental needs or individuals who struggle with establishing an effective dental care routine. The Oral-B iO Series 9 is premium in the full sense of the word, and now you can get it for just $229.99. But hurry, we do not know how long this offer will last.

Key features: AI-driven brushing guidance, pressure sensor, light-up pressure ring, four color options, seven cleaning modes, charging travel case, three spare heads

Product launched: August 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Oral-B iO Series 9 was $180.95, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $239.99 and $299.99. Today's offer from Best Buy brings the price down to $229.99, which is the lowest we have seen since the Prime Day in October sale.

Price comparison: Amazon: $249.95 | Walmart: $229.95 | Best Buy: $229.99

Reviews consensus: Universally praised as one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market, the Oral-B iO Series 9 has impressed reviewers across the board with its superb brushing performance, AI-powered brushing guidance and sensitive pressure sensor. That said, most testers also complained about its relatively high price, and some reviewers were disappointed with its smart features and a hard-to-clean design.

Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for an app-connected electric toothbrush that can help you improve your brushing technique.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more basic and affordable (such as the excellent Bitvae R1 Rotating Electric Toothbrush, now just $22.99 at Amazon).

