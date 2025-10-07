The Oral-B iO Series 9 is a real Rolls-Royce of electric toothbrushes. It is exceptionally sleek, durable and easy to use, and it is one of the few commercially available models that offer seven brushing modes and AI-powered brushing guidance. It is premium in the full sense of the word — typically, it costs a whopping $329.99. The good news is, Prime Day sales are one of those rare occasions when you can snap it up at a truly bargain price.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush in black onyx color is now a huge 45% off at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest-ever price. Prefer something more colorful? Models in blue, pink and white colors have also been heavily discounted.

We are big fans of this electric toothbrush. If not for its sky-high price and limited color options at the time of testing, we would have given it a full five stars in our full Oral-B iO Series 9 review. For less than $181, it is an absolute steal.

Best for smart features Save $149.04 Oral-B iO Series 9: was $329.99 now $180.95 at Amazon Save $149.04 on the Oral-B iO Series 9. With its seven brushing modes, an AI-powered app, an ultra-sensitive pressure sensor, a sleek design and a wide range of travel accessories, you would be hard-pressed to find a better electric toothbrush in this price range.

For years, we had named the Oral-B iO Series 9 as the best option for smart features in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, and it was only when the even more advanced iO Series 10 entered the market that we had to concede its prized spot.

Essentially, this electric toothbrush is like having a pocket-sized dental hygienist. The Oral-B iO Series 9 meticulously tracks your brushing movements and dental care habits, then uses artificial intelligence to analyse the collected data and help you improve your brushing technique. Hardly any electric toothbrush under $200 does that, and now you can get it for just $180.95. But hurry, this offer will not last long.

Key features: AI-driven brushing guidance, pressure sensor, light-up pressure ring, four color options, seven cleaning modes, charging travel case, three spare heads

Product launched: August 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Oral-B iO Series 9 was $195.05, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $219.94 and $299.94. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $180.95, which is the lowest we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $180.95 | Walmart: $189.95 | Best Buy: $229.99

Reviews consensus: The Oral-B iO Series 9 is universally praised for its excellent brushing performance, full-color display and effective pressure sensor, with many reviewers agreeing that it is one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market. However, its high price and good-but-not-revolutionary smart features are frequently cited as drawbacks. Some testers also pointed out that similar results can be achieved with less expensive models.

Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a premium electric toothbrush that can actively help you improve your brushing technique.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for something more budget-friendly (such as the excellent all-rounder Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300, now just $69.96 at Amazon).

