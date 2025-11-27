5 tips for buying an electric toothbrush this Black Friday

The Black Friday sale is in full swing, and while many are scrambling for discounted TVs and mobile phones, the savvy shopper knows it is a perfect opportunity to stock up on the essentials. Specifically, dental care products. The last week of November is the best time of the year to invest in one of the best electric toothbrushes or water flossers , as this is when they typically hit their lowest-ever prices.

There is only one problem — the sheer number of deals can be overwhelming even to the most experienced users, never mind those who have never tried these products before. Do not worry, though, as this is where we step in. We reined in the collective experience of our expert reviewers and rounded up a list of five essential tips to help you navigate the Black Friday toothbrush deals with ease.

By following these guidelines, you can cut through the noise and pick a product that will leave your teeth squeaky-clean and your bank account intact. Happy deal hunting!

#1 Know your specs

Sonic toothbrushes, such as the Oclean X Ultra S pictured above, tend to be smaller and quieter than the oscillating-rotating ones. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

If there is one thing that you should know about electric toothbrushes, it is whether they are sonic or oscillating-rotating. Understanding the pros and cons behind each type is the first step to finding your perfect match. Do not get bogged down by which is "better," though. Both sonic and oscillating-rotating toothbrushes can keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy, and the final choice will mostly come down to your personal preferences.

Oscillating-rotating: These electric toothbrushes feature a small, round brush head that rapidly spins in one direction and then the other, breaking up plaque and removing food residue. This technology is championed by market-leading brands like Oral-B, Colgate and Quip. Oscillating-rotating toothbrushes are known for their deep, thorough clean, and studies have shown they tend to be slightly more effective at reducing plaque and preventing gingivitis than the sonic ones. However, they are also noisier and can create more water splashes.

Sonic: These electric toothbrushes use high-frequency vibrations — typically between 25,000 and 50,000 strokes per minute — to clean up food residue and break through accumulated plaque. The sensation when brushing with a sonic toothbrush is often described as a gentle tickle, which is why many users with sensitive teeth prefer them to the oscillating-rotating models. They are also much quieter.

Black Friday tip: Do you prefer the feeling of a professional polish? Go oscillating-rotating. Do you want a quieter, gentler-feeling brush that still packs a powerful clean? Go sonic.

#2 Don't overpay for features you won't use

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Electric toothbrushes come with a dizzying array of features, from basic two-minute timers to connected apps and even AI-powered brushing guidance. However, many of these are just fancy extras that ultimately will not have a significant impact on your brushing experience. Before buying an electric toothbrush, think about what you need it to do and which features you can easily do without.

The essentials: Most importantly, look for a two-minute timer that ensures you brush for the dentist-recommended time, ideally with a quadrant pacer (a feature that causes the toothbrush to gently vibrate every 30 seconds during brushing, to indicate when it is time to change its position in the mouth). Then, check for a pressure sensor. This feature alerts you when you are scrubbing too hard, thus preventing accidental damage to your gums and enamel. Pressure sensors can be particularly useful for first-time users.

The nice-to-haves: If you have specific dental needs (sensitive teeth, for example), look for multiple cleaning modes and/or brush head types for a more tailored brushing experience. If you are frequently on the go, consider investing in a model that comes with a travel charging case.

The frills: Smartphone apps that provide brushing reports and AI-powered guidance can be helpful for some users, but they are generally not that useful on a day-to-day basis. If our experiences are anything to go by, the novelty of having a brushing app wears off after a few weeks, and you end up forgetting you even had it in the first place.

Black Friday tip: Do not overpay! Many manufacturers tend to clear out older models and starter kits during the Black Friday sales. You can often find a fantastic mid-range brush with all the essential features for a fraction of the price of the latest, ultra-smart flagship model.

#3 Think long-term

The cost of replacement heads can add up over time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The initial cost of buying an electric toothbrush is just part of the investment. You also have to account for the recurring cost of the replacement heads, which, according to the American Dental Association , should be changed every three to four months. Before you commit to a specific model, make sure to check how much it will cost you to maintain it over time.

Black Friday tip: Stock up on replacement brush heads (they tend to be discounted on Black Friday, too), or opt for an electric toothbrush set that includes multiple extra replacements. A slightly more expensive bundle that includes six brush heads might be a better long-term investment than a basic kit with just one.

#4 Opt for USB charging

Many electric toothbrushes, such as the Ordo Sonic Plus pictured above, come with bulky charging docks. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Many electric toothbrushes come with designated charging docks, but there is an increasing number of models that have opted for a universal USB-C charging port (either located on the handle or in a travel case that doubles as a charger). Since convenience is key to a consistent routine, we recommend focusing on the latter. Not that there is anything particularly wrong with a charging cradle — it is just one more specific charger to pack and potentially lose.

USB charging, on the other hand, is far more convenient. You can use the same cable for several different devices, simplifying your life both at home and while traveling, and you can easily replace it if you end up losing it. A USB-C cable is also more space-savvy than an often bulky charging dock.

Black Friday tip: As you compare models, lean into those with USB-C charging.

#5 Compare the prices

Always check if the price is better elsewhere! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everything that glitters is gold, and the same principle applies to Black Friday shopping. Before you click "add to cart," spend five minutes doing your due diligence: check the reviews of your chosen toothbrush, compare its prices across different retailers, and if possible, run the deal through a price-checker to see if it is genuine (for example, CamelCamelCamel for products listed on Amazon).

When scouring the reviews, look beyond the star rating. Pay attention to comments about battery life deteriorating over time, handle cracking or charging issues, and see if there have been any complaints about the manufacturer's customer service. If in doubt, go for the big names, such as Oral-B, Colgate, Philips or Oclean. Most big-brand electric toothbrushes come with a standard two-year warranty, which you can register for online to make any potential warranty claims smooth and hassle-free.

Black Friday tip: Historically, the best Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes can be found on Amazon and dental brands' own websites, but always check prices elsewhere before making the purchase.