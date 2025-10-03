October is a great time to invest in a new electric toothbrush for your little ones. Not only is it National Dental Hygiene Month, when the importance of good oral health takes the much-deserved spotlight, but it is also one of the best times to save money on dental care essentials. Plenty of electric toothbrushes get heavily discounted in the run-up to Prime Day, and we have already seen some truly irresistible deals.

This one is particularly unmissable — the Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush Bluey is now 24% off at Walmart and Amazon, bringing its price down to just $3.79.

This electric toothbrush is already an excellent budget pick as it is, but with this deal, it is an absolute steal. Joanne Lewsley, our reviewer, and her toddler tester, were so impressed with it that they gave it a solid 3.5/5 rating in their full Colgate Kids battery-powered toothbrush review. We have also named it as the best option for traveling in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes for kids. The Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush is sleek, fun-looking, easy to use, and most importantly, soft enough for the little gums.

Joanne Lewsley Health writer and product reviewer Joanne Lewsley is a UK-based writer and editor who specializes in evidence-based health and parenting content. She has worked with many global sites, including BabyCentre UK, Medical News Today and Fit & Well, authored multiple product reviews on Live Science, and has vastly contributed to our guides on the best electric toothbrushes and best electric toothbrushes for kids.

Image 1 of 5 Our small tester (aged three and a half) had a lot of fun testing the Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Now, the Colgate Kids does not have any of the frills we would typically see in a modern electric toothbrush for kids. It does not have a quad pacer or connected apps, nor does it have any fun, interactive features that help with developing good brushing habits for life. However, its value for money is still immense. The Colgate Kids is waterproof, very quiet at use, and, in the words of our little tester, "nice and soft". For just $3.79, this quality toothbrush is not to be missed.

Looking for something more advanced still? Then head on to our Amazon Prime Day Live Science hub. We are constantly browsing the sales and bringing you the best offers on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other dental care essentials. Whether you are looking for a first-ever toothbrush for your kid or would rather invest in something for yourself, there are plenty of excellent deals to take advantage of.

Key features: Handle weight 0.9 lbs (90 g), plastic finish, multiple designs available, one brushing mode, no spare brush heads, battery-powered

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush was $4.79, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $5 and $9. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $3.79, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3.79 | Target: $5.29 | Colgate: $12.99

Reviews consensus: The Colgate Kids battery-powered toothbrush is a great budget-friendly option for parents of children aged three and up. It is waterproof, fun-looking, and easy to use, and thanks to its compact and non-rechargeable design, also very travel-friendly. However, what makes this electric toothbrush so affordable is also its biggest drawback. The Colgate Kids is stripped of all the frills you would expect from a modern toothbrush, and it does not feature any spare brush heads or travel cases.

Live Science: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes for kids

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a basic, travel-friendly electric toothbrush suitable for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an electric toothbrush that monitors brushing activity and/ or actively promotes good brushing habits with interactive features, or are looking for something more suitable for older children (such as the excellent Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush, now just $26.98 at Walmart).

