Yellowstone quiz: How much do you know about the first national park?
Crammed full of epic scenery, steaming geysers, plants and animals, Yellowstone National Park is a spectacular place to visit, but how hot is your knowledge on it? Take our quiz to find out.
Spanning over 2.2 million acres (890,000 hectares), Yellowstone National Park is stuffed full of stupendous scenery created by volcanoes and earthquakes or carved out by ice and water.This rich environment also creates a home for a multitude of wildlife, but how much do you really know about it? Start the quiz below to find out if your knowledge is steaming hot like a geyser or stuck back in the ice age.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards.
